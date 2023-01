Here is your preview of CDN's Friday edition

- City finalizes Tradewinds purchase

- United Fund sees headway in goal

- Water deemed safe after illness outbreak

- What would happen with another 6-7 football season in Norman?

- Obituaries and services for Debra Lee Nicholson, Linda Ann Rogers, and Isaac Crawford.

State, local, national news, sports, and more. Read the Clinton Daily News in print or online at www.ClintonDailyNews.com or download the app.