NEWS ALERT - DEATH NOTICES

Charles Lasley

Graveside services for Charles Lasley, 91, of Clinton, will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday at the Eakly Cemetery in Eakly, Okla. The services are under the direction of the Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

He was born June 25, 1929, in Colony, Okla. and died Nov, 3, 2020, in the St. Anthony’s Hospital in Oklahoma City.

Full obit to follow in Thursday's Clinton Daily News.

Jesse Hyman

Graveside services for Jesse Hyman, 84, of Elk City, will be at 2 p.m., Wednesday in the Silent Home Cemetery in Strong City, Okla. The services are under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

He was born April 17, 1936, in Strong City and died Nov. 8, 2020 in the Great Plains Medical Center in Elk City.

Eugene Hall

Services are pending for Eugene Hall, 88, of Clinton.

He was born April 23, 1932, and died Nov. 9, 2020 at the Oklahoma Heart Hospital South in Oklahoma City.

Rene Florer

Services are pending for Rene Florer, 52, of Clinton.

She was born June 6, 1968, and died Nov. 9, 2020 at Deaconess Hospital in Oklahoma City.