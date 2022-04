At the end of the filing period for county offices only one contested race has been established. Custer County Commissioner Dist. 1 Wade Anders will face challengers in the form of David Fawver and Jeremiah Trent in a primary slated for June 28, as all three are registered Republicans. Dist. 3 Commissioner Lyle Miller will assume another term, as will Treasurer Janet Roulet and Assessor Brad Rennels. All three did not draw an opponent.