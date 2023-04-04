Threatening social media post prompts school closing

Due to a threatening message posted on social media, Clinton Public Schools will not be conducting classes or activities for Wednesday, April 5.

Supt. Tyler Bridges released a statement Tuesday evening stating, “Late tonight a message containing school-related threatening language began circulating on Snapchat. The message has been referred to the Clinton Police Department for further investigation. The validity of the threat is not yet known, and we do not know if the message originated with a Clinton student or resident.

“Out of an abundance of caution, Clinton Public Schools will not be in session for students and staff tomorrow, April 5th, and all activities will be cancelled or postponed.

“I apologize for this inconvenience and for the late notice, however, our greatest priority will always be the safety of our students and staff.

“This district will provide additional information to parents and staff when it becomes available. If you or someone you know has information about the origin of the threat, please contact the Clinton Police Department at (580) 323-2323.

“Thank you for your understanding and your support of Clinton Public Schools."