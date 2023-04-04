Threat involved other state, other "CHS"

The social media post causing a stir Tuesday evening in the Clinton community at this time appears to be unwarranted, as indications are the original threat was previously made in Clovis, N.M., involving a 17-year-old student of Clovis High School. Clinton Supt. Tyler Bridges confirmed he and various other superintendents within the state with schools starting with the letter “C” became aware of the story late into the evening. Classes and school activities are still cancelled for Wednesday, April 5.