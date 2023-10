The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has issued a Silver Alert for Donna Sue Gorshing, 82. It is reported she was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday at her residence near Clinton. She is reported to be driving a silver 2016 Toyota Carolla with an Oklahoma license plate number of BKU775. OHP stated she has been diagnosed with blood pressure issues and undiagnosed memory issues. People are encouraged to call 911 if they happen to see her or her vehicle.