Second Robbery Suspect Sought

The Clinton Police Department has identified Lorenzo Cruz as the second suspect in the armed robbery that occurred Monday. Cruz remains at large as authorities continue the search for him. According to CPD Capt. Shane Harrelson, Cruz is described as a Hispanic male, 5-foot-6, weighing approximately 115 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The CPD is asking Clinton residents for any information on Cruz's whereabouts. If any individuals have seen him or know where he might be, they may call the CPD at (580) 323-2323.