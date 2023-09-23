OSBI investigating possible homicide

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the death of Lyman Weaslebear Jr., 48. OSBI Public Information Manager Hunter McKee said the Clinton Police Department contacted the state agency for assistance with the investigation of Weaslebear’s death around 11:30 p.m. Friday night. The CPD was apparently called to the scene around 10:50 p.m. Friday in the 600 block of W. Modelle. McKee said there was a possible altercation at the area and that the State Medical Examiner’s Office will be determining the exact manner of death. McKee said this is an open investigation and asked anyone with information to contact the CPD or contact the OSBI via email at tips@osbi.ok.gov.