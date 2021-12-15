NEWS ALERT - Fire Alarm 12-15-2021

Residents and employees at Clinton Therapy and Living Center, and intergenerational pre-kindergarten students that attend school there, were evacuated around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday after a fire alarm went off in the east end of the building located in the 2300 block of Modelle. CFD Capt. Forrest Valentine said it proved to be a false alarm. He had high praise of the staff and teachers for how efficiently they got everyone out of the building. Everyone was able to return by around 2 p.m. Read the Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.