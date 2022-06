Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:

The Fountain at S&D Drug – Tuesday’s Special: Grilled Chicken Salad w/cottage cheese & peaches or Spaghetti w/garlic toast and side salad $7.49.

Lucille’s Roadhouse – Pulled Pork Nachos. Mound of Tri-color Tortilla Chips topped with BBQ Pulled Pork and smothered in melted Cheddar Jack Cheese. Add Onion, Tomatoes, and Jalapeños at no extra charge.