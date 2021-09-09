Friday parade route has minor changes

Clinton Police Chief Paul Rinkel said he has contacted parade chairman Mary Topaum representing AIM Indian Territory about changing the route of the Friday parade scheduled from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

“I have been in contact with Topaum,” said Rinkel. “They completely understand (the need to change the route) and it’s not an issue. They have agreed to change the route of the parade, and are aware of the private property restrictions.”

During this week’s city council meeting Rinkel commented he would have to decline the parade request if an alternate route could not be agreed upon.

Friday’s parade route is approximately from 13th Street and Nowahy Avenue, down 13th to Gary Boulevard and ending at City Hall.

Rinkel said once the parade reaches Gary Boulevard the parade portion, requiring the streets to be blocked, would end. Topaum indicated they will continue down the sidewalks east on Gary Boulevard to City Hall. Once there, they will set up their pickets on the south side of City Hall.

The original problem Rinkel had with the parade request was that Gary Boulevard was supposed to be closed to allow people to walk in the street. He said closing a state highway would be unsafe for all involved parties.