Filing for Clinton Public School’s Board of Education Dist. 4 seat officially closed at 5 p.m. today with Charlene Wassana and CaraLea Kreizenbeck set to face off against each other for the seat currently held by Dr. Floyd Simon Jr.

Voters in the in Dist. 4 of the Clinton Public School district will have the opportunity to choose who will represent them in an election set for April 2.