According to the Custer County Election Board, there will be no contested races for the Custer County positions up for election. All of the incumbents, including Custer County Sheriff Dan Day, Custer County Commissioner Bruce Walker, Dist. 2; Custer County Clerk Melissa Graham, and Custer County Court Clerk Staci Hunter, failed to draw an opponent. State Rep. Anthony Moore also filed again for Dist. 57, and he also did not draw an opponent.