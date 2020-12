The No. 9 Clinton football team (8-3 overall) meets No. 1 Wagoner (13-0) in the 2020, Class 4A state championship at 1 p.m. today, at UCO's Wantland Stadium. It's the Red Tornadoes 26th state title appearance, and the Bulldogs 8th. Follow the game here, on Facebook, Twitter or via email for all your Red Tornado game updates.