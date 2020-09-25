Pepsi Halftime Update Clinton at Elgin 2020

Halftime

Clinton 34

Elgin 0

Caden Powell hits Zade Cisneros for a quick-hitting out route. He turns on the jets on his way to a 69-yard score. Clinton leads 21-0. Caden Powell drops one over the defensive back to Aaron Seabolt for his second scoring toss of the night (fourth of the year). This one was from 24 yards out. CHS leads 28-0. Three touchdown passes for Caden Powell. This time he tosses one deep to Atrel Bryson on the go route, and he hauls it in for the 42-yard score. CHS leads it 34-0.