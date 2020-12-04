NEWS ALERT - Football send off starts at 1:50 p.m. at CHS

The Clinton football team buses are set to depart from Clinton High School at 1:50 p.m. for today's semifinals send off to Blanchard. Then, the buses will swing by Southwest Elementary at 1:53 p.m. Nance Elementary and Washington Elementary will send off the team at 1:57 p.m. and 2:01 p.m. respectively.

Finally, the buses will complete their school tour at Clinton Middle School at 2:05 p.m. At 2:08 p.m., the send-off concludes down Frisco Avenue, from 9th St. Attendees are encouraged to arrive at 2 p.m. to park their cars in preparation for the trip down Frisco.