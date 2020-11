Clinton football (5-3 overall, 3-2 in district) remains the second seed in 4A-1, drawing Harrah (2-4, 0-3) in the first round of the 2020 playoffs. The Reds will host Harrah at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 2 seed-7 seed matchup. The coaches voted CHS over Newcastle (6-2, 4-1), who ended the year with a better record.