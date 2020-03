Arapaho resident Clarence Muno, 83, died early Friday evening when his John Deere mower backed off a drainage ditch and overturned on top of him. According to a report filed by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at 5:38 p.m. Friday at U.S. Highway 183 and County Road 1006, one mile south pf Arapaho. He was pronounced dead at the scene.