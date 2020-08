A three-way race for the position of Clinton mayor has developed. Incumbent David Berrong will face off against challengers Mustafa Sami and Paul Brown. The election date for the trio will be Nov. 3, 2020.

Ward 2 Councilman Ernie Dowdell did not draw an opponent and will serve another term. Art Lloyd also did not draw a challenger and will assume the duties of Ward 4 when he is sworn in Nov. 17, 2020.