A double homicide was investigated late Sunday night and early Monday morning in Clinton by the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation, spokesperson Brook Arbeitman confirmed.

Ms. Arbeitman said the victims were a male and a female and they appeared to have been shot. She said at 9 a.m. Monday they had been identified but the names were not being released at that time.

The shootings appeared to have occurred Sunday evening at a residence in the 300 block of S. Sixth Street.

OSBI was notified around 10 p.m. Sunday by the Clinton police chief, said Ms. Arbeitman. “The Police Department called us shortly after they arrived on the scene,” she said.

No one was in custody Monday morning.