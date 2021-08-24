Decision made on Glancy, Pop Hicks renovation

Rick Koch’s proposal costing approximately $7.75 million to renovate the Glancy Motel and Pop Hicks properties was accepted by the Clinton Economic Development Authority trustees today during a special meeting.

Both parties presented their proposals in detail. The CEDA trustees voted, and Koch’s proposal won.

The proposal includes renovating the Glancy and Pop Hicks to their historic appearance and Koch owning the rights of the property names for marketing purposes.

Koch earlier proposed all projects are expected to be finished and fully operational within an 18- to 24-month period.