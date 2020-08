Here are the daily specials being offered by Clinton eating establishments:

The Fountain at S&D Drug – Monday’s Special: Spaghetti with Salad and Garlic Toast for $6.49

Route 66 Café – Monday’s Special: Chicken Fried Steak and Smothered Pork Chops

Pedro’s – Monday’s Special: #33 Nacho Grande $9.50 and Carne a la Mexicana $12.50.

Canelo’s – Monday’s Special: All you can eat tacos with rice and beans for $7.99.