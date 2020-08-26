Clinton High School going to 'A/B' schedule

Supt. Tyler Bridges announced Wednesday afternoon that Clinton High School will be temporarily going to an “A/B” schedule where two groups of students will alternate going to the high school throughout the week.

This decision was reached by the number of students and staff quarantined due to exposure of the coronavirus. There are currently 107 students and staff from the high school in quarantine.

Here is the statement Bridges released:

“As you know, Clinton High School has experienced positive COVID-19 cases since school began last week. As a precaution, the Custer County Health Department has asked 107 students and/or staff members to quarantine due to exposure. After discussing the situation with local health officials, we have made the difficult decision to transition Clinton High School students to an A/B schedule, effective Monday, August 31. However, all CHS students will be virtual on Thursday, August 27, and Friday, August 28. On Thursday and Friday, a hot breakfast will be served from 8:00-9:30 and a hot lunch will be served from 11:00-12:30 grab and go style. This will be available outside the cafeteria on the north side of the high school.

“Based on lower COVID-19 numbers, as well as factors that impact elementary and middle school families, all other CPS schools will continue with their regular five-day-a-week schedule at this time.

“There is nothing more important to our district than the safety and health of our students, our staff, and their families. We understand this transition will be inconvenient and is not ideal; however, we greatly appreciate your families’ flexibility, patience, and support. We are optimistic that following mitigation protocols recommended by health officials will help increase the probability that students can have a safe and productive school year. We cannot wait until we are able to have them all on campus again – when it is safe to do so.

“About the A/B Schedule This alternative schedule will allow students to have in-person instruction, while also limiting the number of students in the building at one time. This approach decreases the likelihood that school closure will be necessary, and it helps limit the spread of COVID-19 by allowing for more social distancing. Under the A/B schedule, one-half of the students (Group A) will be on campus on Monday and Tuesday, while the other half of students (Group B) will complete lessons virtually at home. The opposite will occur on Thursday and Friday. All students will participate in virtual learning on Wednesdays, which will allow our custodial team to complete an additional deep cleaning.

“The CHS faculty worked very hard this summer to prepare for this school year, including the possibility that an A/B schedule may be temporarily necessary. On the day’s students learn virtually, students will receive instruction through their Canvas learning management system, as well as through Zoom. Teachers will be available to assist them by email on the days they are not on campus. The schedule will be established so that direct instruction can be delivered to mirror the schedule of the regular school day. Student activities and extracurriculars are an important part of the learning environment for many of our students and those activities and extracurriculars will continue during the A/B schedule.

“During the A/B schedule, breakfast and lunch will continue to be served for all students. Those details will be communicated shortly. Additionally, if your family does not have access to the internet at home, please call the Technology Hotline at 580-323-2855 and choose Option 4. If you have any questions about the A/B schedule, please call Clinton High School at 580-323-1230.

“This is a year unlike any other. I know our students and staff will rise to the challenge and our parents and community members will support them along the way. It is always a great day to be a Red Tornado, even when times are tough. We will get through this, together. We are one team, one community.”