City manager steps down

After nearly six years here, Clinton City manager Mark Skiles submitted his resignation during a special city council meeting at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Councilman Bobby Stewart made the motion, “I move to accept the letter of resignation and agreement with Mark Skiles regarding the use of accrued sick leave until Aug. 7, 2020.” Councilman Patch McComas seconded the motion and the other councilmen were unanimous in agreement.

Skiles’ resignation letter said he would no longer oversee the day-to-day operations from now through until his official resignation in August.

Skiles was not at the meeting.