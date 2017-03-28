Wednesday Headlines 3-29-17



Headlines

- Fees for some licenses, permits zooming up here

- Time near for new dog licenses

- Cast list announced for ‘Blithe Spirit’

- Lopez, Sawyer Red Tornado Boy, Girl



Obituaries

- Myra Jarvis

- Reina Braden



Sports

- Reds Rebound at Anadarko

- Tennis shuffles boys’ lineups, sees results

- Golf competes at Seminole



Pick up a copy of Clinton Daily News, subscribe to our E-Edition online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.