Wednesday Headlines 3-29-17

Tue, 03/28/2017 - 7:19pm Clinton11
Wednesday, March 29, 2017

 


Headlines
- Fees for some licenses, permits zooming up here
- Time near for new dog licenses
- Cast list announced for ‘Blithe Spirit’
- Lopez, Sawyer Red Tornado Boy, Girl

Obituaries
- Myra Jarvis
- Reina Braden

Sports
- Reds Rebound at Anadarko
- Tennis shuffles boys’ lineups, sees results
- Golf competes at Seminole

