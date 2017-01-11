Updated Clinton Football Stats (9 games)

Clinton football (3-6, 2-4) travels to Elgin Friday (4-5, 3-3) to battle for the final playoff spot in 4A-1. The Reds are fresh off their best game of the season beating Chickasha 62-6. Clinton must beat Elgin to help force a four-way tie. The win has to be by a considerable margin in order to stave off the other three opponents.

Passing

Conor Wyer 34-for-81 for 617 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; averaging 18.14 yards per completion

Gaunt 0-for-1

Rushing

Wyer 129 carries for 604 yards and eight touchdowns

DayDay Simpkins 57-398-5 TDs; averaging 6.98 yards per carry

Holden Powell 67-424-2 TDs; averaging 6.32 yards per carry

Greyson Weedon 47-208 yards-2 TDs

Jose Hernandez 22-187-3 TDs; averaging 8.5 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 27-117-3 TDs

Receiving

Gaunt 27 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns

Khyri Hood 4-37

A.T. Bryson 1-35

Valek Cisneros 2-19

Tackles

Eddi Gonzalez 83

Powell 71, two tackles for loss

Reed Lindsey 53, five for loss

Cisneros 48, seven for loss

Wyer 45, seven for loss

Zach Hester 43, two for loss

A.T. Bryson 42

Gage Gaunt 40

Jose Hernandez 34

Kicking

Jorge Gomez 2-for-2 on field goals; long of 43 yards; 20-for-20 on P.A.T's

Tyson Miller 8-for-9 on P.A.T's

Punting

Hester 26 punts for 920 yards; average of 35.38 yards