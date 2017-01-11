Updated Clinton Football Stats (9 games)
Clinton football (3-6, 2-4) travels to Elgin Friday (4-5, 3-3) to battle for the final playoff spot in 4A-1. The Reds are fresh off their best game of the season beating Chickasha 62-6. Clinton must beat Elgin to help force a four-way tie. The win has to be by a considerable margin in order to stave off the other three opponents.
Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live post game interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Passing
Conor Wyer 34-for-81 for 617 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; averaging 18.14 yards per completion
Gaunt 0-for-1
Rushing
Wyer 129 carries for 604 yards and eight touchdowns
DayDay Simpkins 57-398-5 TDs; averaging 6.98 yards per carry
Holden Powell 67-424-2 TDs; averaging 6.32 yards per carry
Greyson Weedon 47-208 yards-2 TDs
Jose Hernandez 22-187-3 TDs; averaging 8.5 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 27-117-3 TDs
Receiving
Gaunt 27 catches for 526 yards and three touchdowns
Khyri Hood 4-37
A.T. Bryson 1-35
Valek Cisneros 2-19
Tackles
Eddi Gonzalez 83
Powell 71, two tackles for loss
Reed Lindsey 53, five for loss
Cisneros 48, seven for loss
Wyer 45, seven for loss
Zach Hester 43, two for loss
A.T. Bryson 42
Gage Gaunt 40
Jose Hernandez 34
Kicking
Jorge Gomez 2-for-2 on field goals; long of 43 yards; 20-for-20 on P.A.T's
Tyson Miller 8-for-9 on P.A.T's
Punting
Hester 26 punts for 920 yards; average of 35.38 yards