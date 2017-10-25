Updated Clinton Football Stats (8 games)
Clinton football (2-6, 1-4) looks to get back on track at Chickasha (0-8, 0-5) this week. The Reds need a bounce back effort after dropping last Friday's 'Custer County Conflict' to Weatherford 30-7.
Passing
Conor Wyer 30-of-74 for 521 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; averaging 17.367 yards per completion
Rushing
Wyer 123 carries for 559 yards and eight touchdowns
DayDay Simpkins 46-302-4TDs; averaging 6.56 yards per carry
Holden Powell 51-277; averaging 5.43 yards per carry
Greyson Weedon 47-208 yards-2 TDs
Jose Hernandez 22-187-3 TDs; averaging 8.5 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 24-66-1 TD
Receiving
Gaunt 23 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns
Khyri Hood 4-37
A.T. Bryson 1-35
Valek Cisneros 2-19
Tackles
Eddi Gonzalez 77
Powell 69, two tackles for loss
Reed Lindsey 50, four for loss
Cisneros 46, seven for loss
Wyer 45, seven for loss
Zach Hester 43, two for loss
A.T. Bryson 39
Gage Gaunt 39
Jose Hernandez 33
Kicking
Jorge Gomez 2-for-2 on field goals; long of 43 yards; 20-for-20 on P.A.T's
Punting
Hester 26 punts for 920 yards; average of 35.38 yards