Updated Clinton Football Stats (8 games)

Clinton football (2-6, 1-4) looks to get back on track at Chickasha (0-8, 0-5) this week. The Reds need a bounce back effort after dropping last Friday's 'Custer County Conflict' to Weatherford 30-7.

Passing

Conor Wyer 30-of-74 for 521 yards, three touchdowns and one interception; averaging 17.367 yards per completion

Rushing

Wyer 123 carries for 559 yards and eight touchdowns

DayDay Simpkins 46-302-4TDs; averaging 6.56 yards per carry

Holden Powell 51-277; averaging 5.43 yards per carry

Greyson Weedon 47-208 yards-2 TDs

Jose Hernandez 22-187-3 TDs; averaging 8.5 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 24-66-1 TD

Receiving

Gaunt 23 catches for 430 yards and three touchdowns

Khyri Hood 4-37

A.T. Bryson 1-35

Valek Cisneros 2-19

Tackles

Eddi Gonzalez 77

Powell 69, two tackles for loss

Reed Lindsey 50, four for loss

Cisneros 46, seven for loss

Wyer 45, seven for loss

Zach Hester 43, two for loss

A.T. Bryson 39

Gage Gaunt 39

Jose Hernandez 33

Kicking

Jorge Gomez 2-for-2 on field goals; long of 43 yards; 20-for-20 on P.A.T's

Punting

Hester 26 punts for 920 yards; average of 35.38 yards