Updated Clinton Football Stats (6 games)

Clinton football (2-4, 1-2) travels to Newcastle Thursday (1-5, 1-2) to face off against four-star quarterback Casey Thompson. The Reds enter the contest after taking down district leader Cache 21-10. Clinton held the Bulldogs to just 209 total yards of offense and put up just enough offense in the win.

Conor Wyer tossed his first touchdown of the season and rushed for his team-leading fifth TD of the year. Greyson Weedon rushed for his second touchdown of the season, while Holden Powell paced the Reds on defense with 13 tackles. All three players stand at or near the top of their respective stat categories. With that said, here are the up-to-date season stats including Friday's win over the Bulldogs.

Passing

Conor Wyer 20-of-52 for 404 yards, one touchdowns and zero interceptions; averaging 20.2 yards per completion

Rushing

Wyer 82 carries for 319 yards and five touchdowns

Greyson Weedon 47-208 yards-2 TDs

DayDay Simpkins 31-205-3 TDs; averaging 6.61 yards per carry

Holden Powell 32-166; averaging 5.18 yards per carry

Jose Hernandez 15-142-1 TD; averaging 9.46 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 23-41-1 TD

Receiving

Gaunt 17 catches for 366 yards and one touchdown

Valek Cisneros 2-19

Khyri Hood 1-19

Tackles

Eddi Gonzalez 58

Powell 52, two tackles for loss

Cisneros 40, seven for loss

Wyer 37, seven for loss

Zach Hester 36, two for loss

Reed Lindsey 34, two for loss

A.T. Bryson 32

Jose Hernandez 26

Kicking

Jorge Gomez 2-for-2 on field goals; long of 43 yards; 13-for-13 on P.A.T's

Punting

Hester 21 punts for 709 yards; average of 33.76 yards