Rankings Update for Area Schools

The new rankings for basketball and wrestling were released Monday. With Clinton wrestling (3-3, 1-0) finishing up district play this week against Elk City and Newcastle, they were ranked No. 7 in duals. The Reds defeated 3A, No. 7 Geary-Watonga to open the season and lost two duals to No. 3 Vinita and No. 6 Elgin 39-31 and 39-34 respectively. Clinton defeated Weatherford in its district opener, 49-24.

Small school basketball rankings finalized Arapaho-Butler (13-3) boys' team at No. 9 ahead of January 19 (district pairings announcement). The Indians are 5-2 against ranked teams with their two losses coming against Class B's No. 3 Lookeba-Sickles and No. 4, returning state champ Calumet.

Both Clinton basketball teams sit unranked right now. The Reds (6-6) have played some stiff competition through 12 games but managed to capture two trophies in tournament play (3rd at Prague, consolation champs Hub City). Clinton's girls (3-9) have battled through a difficult schedule as well in the west, but they have a ranked win on their resume, defeating 5A, No. 15 Noble, 70-66 earlier this year.

Arapaho-Butler's girls sit at 3-12 ahead of rankings. Their record doesn't indicate their competitiveness. The Lady Indians have faced nine ranked teams this year.