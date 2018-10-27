Powell embraces team amidst strong senior year

As Clinton’s offense moves inside the opponents’ five-yard line, everyone in the stadium knows what play is coming, and no one can stop it.

Reds’ quarterback Gage Gaunt goes through his pre-snap cadence with senior fullback Holden Powell in a three-point stance three yards behind him. Once the ball is snapped, Gaunt spins almost 360 degrees to handoff the ball to Powell, who then blasts his 6-foot-2, 215-pound frame through defenders for what’s usually an easy, short-yardage touchdown.

The belly play, as was just described, has been the bread-and-butter for Clinton in the red zone for many years. But this year, it’s taken on a new life with Powell. He’s become a touchdown machine, churning out 14 scores in five district contests. The result is a 5-0 mark for Clinton in 4A-1.

When asked about his season, Powell doesn’t even mention his running ability. He just thanked the offensive line for giving the inside rushing attack holes to run through.

“A lot of it (the success) is our (offensive) lineman,” Powell said. “They’re definitely tough, and they bully people. They make it easy for Juan (Guzman) and I.”

His response is right in line with his attitude toward the season. He gave a one-word answer when asked about what he’s enjoyed most while playing at Clinton, ‘Brotherhood,’ was his response. For a guy that leads the team in touchdowns and has energized a rushing attack that averages a shade under 270 yards per game, he’s not one to take the praise all for himself.

He’s playmaker on both sides of the ball, starting at defensive end on defense as well, but most would never know it based on the way he carries himself. He is a humble leader with a quiet confidence about him.

Powell has played with a level of maturity that few have at his age. But his Clinton football story isn’t just about his play on the field. It’s a story that’s been shaped off it.

He plays football for his teammates, as he mentioned above, but he’s also playing for his late father, Kent, who he lost his freshman year in a highway shooting.

Powell said it’s been difficult without him, but it’s a source of motivation to dedicate the season to him along the way.

“Everything has been a lot faster growing up,” Powell said. “It’s hard, but it gives you motivation and something to play for. It’s something to wake up in the morning for. It gives me that extra edge that pushes me to keep going, keep going, keep going and keep fighting.”

Clinton’s senior star has continued to fight and give his family, the team, the community and his late father a player, and more importantly, a person they can all be proud of.

When everyone gets past the Friday night lights of the games, it’s about the family environment a team creates. Powell’s certainly had a hand in that.

Powell looks forward to the rest of the season, competing for a state title. As of right now, he doesn’t plan on playing football in the future. He’s deciding between Oklahoma State and NOC Stillwater for college.