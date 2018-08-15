Meet the Players returns

Clinton High School is bringing back its fall tradition of Meet the Players this year, hosting the event at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Tornado Bowl.

The event introduces the 2018 Clinton football players and coaches. Admission is free, but the Clinton football booster club is asking for towels and water bottles to be brought in place of admission.

The concession stand will not be open for the event. However, the booster club will serve hot dogs, chips and cookies. The booster club will also be taking orders for t-shirts and selling the traditional gold Clinton football hats.

Parents of the Clinton football players are also asked to bring some supplies. Parents of the seniors and sophomores are supposed to bring two large bags chips and parents of freshmen and juniors are to bring two packages of cookies.

Those supplies will feed the El Reno football team the following day at the season-opening scrimmage. Clinton starts the scrimmage at 6 p.m. at home against the Indians, as the freshmen team will take the field first.

Clinton’s Cheerleaders will run a concession stand at the scrimmage. Towels and water are still able to be brought that day as well. They can be dropped off at the front entrance.