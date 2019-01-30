Lindsey makes OCA All-State

Monday afternoon the Oklahoma Coaches Association revealed the 2018 All-State football team, and it featured a Clinton return with senior defensive lineman Reed Lindsey making the west roster.

Fellow seniors Valek Cisneros (defensive line) and Gage Gaunt (defensive back) made the 4A West All-Star by class team with Lindsey as well.

The awards add to a long list of accolades for Lindsey. He was named to The Oklahoman’s All-State Honorable Mention team earlier this month and brought in District 4A-1’s Defensive Player of the Year Award as well.

Lindsey was one of just eight 4A players to make either roster, showing how much of an impact he had on the field. The three-year starter said he’s excited to join a prestigious group of present and past Oklahoma gridiron greats.

“It felt like all the work I’d put in over the past three years had culminated to that one event,” he said. “Whenever you start playing, you’re end goal is, I want to be All-State. It’s really kind of an elite fraternity of guys that put in the work over the years. I’m just really lucky to be on that roster this year.”

Although most honors pour in after a player’s senior year in Oklahoma, Lindsey put up All-State seasons before his final campaign. His statements about the work he put in back up his play over the last three seasons.

He recorded at least 60 tackles and five sacks in his sophomore and junior year. He boosted those already-impressive numbers way up in 2018, recording 90 tackles, 23 tackles for loss, eight sacks, three interceptions, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. His highly-successful career has fielded numerous college football offers. He’s deciding between playing on scholarship at UCO or walking on at Oklahoma.

When asked about how he’s going to carry the honor for all the guys that didn’t get it, Lindsey said Clinton’s always been a powerhouse but not a lot of people like the program. It’s a different brand of football that doesn’t fly with the highlights and statistics. We win games and celebrate as a team.

Moving to the All-Star by Class, Cisneros, Gaunt and Lindsey’s selections meant Clinton had the most players of any program on the west defense. Cisneros, who announced his intentions walk-on as a tight end at OSU last week and earned 4A-1 Tight End of the Year honors, made his appearance on defense. He led the team in tackles for loss (26) and sacks (9.5).

Gaunt represents the old pound-for-pound statement about Clinton players. At 5-foot-8, 170 pounds, the shortest on the West team, Gaunt made plays with a team-high seven interceptions, along with vicious, jarring hits on receivers and ballcarriers.

Clinton head coach John Higbee followed up his praise of Lindsey from The Oklahoman All-State announcement, saying he earned it. He also said others deserved honors too.

“Reed was definitely deserving,” he said. “I thought Valek and Gage were deserving as well. I also thought there were other guys that I didn’t get the opportunity to nominate that were deserving. You’ve got to narrow it down. I’m glad to see we got one back on the team.”

