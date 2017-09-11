Final Clinton Football Stats (10 games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live post game interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Conor Wyer 37-for-92 for 673 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions; averaging 18.18 yards per completion

Gaunt 0-for-1

Rushing

Wyer 140 carries for 696 yards and nine touchdowns

DayDay Simpkins 65-426-5 TDs; averaging 6.55 yards per carry

Holden Powell 80-468-2 TDs; averaging 5.85 yards per carry

Greyson Weedon 47-208 yards-2 TDs

Jose Hernandez 22-187-3 TDs; averaging 8.5 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 32-135-3 TDs

Receiving

Gaunt 28 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns; 20.5 yards per reception

Khyri Hood 4-37

A.T. Bryson 2-38

Valek Cisneros 2-19

Ty Newcomb 1-5

Tackles

Eddi Gonzalez 91

Powell 79, three tackles for loss

Reed Lindsey 60, six for loss

Cisneros 48, seven for loss

Wyer 45, seven for loss

A.T. Bryson 45

Gage Gaunt 45

Zach Hester 43, two for loss

Jose Hernandez 37

Kicking

Jorge Gomez 2-for-2 on field goals; long of 43 yards; 20-for-20 on P.A.T's

Tyson Miller 8-for-9 on P.A.T's

Marco Rodriguez 2-for-2 on P.A.T's

Punting

Hester 26 punts for 920 yards; average of 35.38 yards

Wyer 5 punts for 182 yards; 36.4 average