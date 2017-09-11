Final Clinton Football Stats (10 games)
Passing
Conor Wyer 37-for-92 for 673 yards, four touchdowns and three interceptions; averaging 18.18 yards per completion
Gaunt 0-for-1
Rushing
Wyer 140 carries for 696 yards and nine touchdowns
DayDay Simpkins 65-426-5 TDs; averaging 6.55 yards per carry
Holden Powell 80-468-2 TDs; averaging 5.85 yards per carry
Greyson Weedon 47-208 yards-2 TDs
Jose Hernandez 22-187-3 TDs; averaging 8.5 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 32-135-3 TDs
Receiving
Gaunt 28 catches for 574 yards and four touchdowns; 20.5 yards per reception
Khyri Hood 4-37
A.T. Bryson 2-38
Valek Cisneros 2-19
Ty Newcomb 1-5
Tackles
Eddi Gonzalez 91
Powell 79, three tackles for loss
Reed Lindsey 60, six for loss
Cisneros 48, seven for loss
Wyer 45, seven for loss
A.T. Bryson 45
Gage Gaunt 45
Zach Hester 43, two for loss
Jose Hernandez 37
Kicking
Jorge Gomez 2-for-2 on field goals; long of 43 yards; 20-for-20 on P.A.T's
Tyson Miller 8-for-9 on P.A.T's
Marco Rodriguez 2-for-2 on P.A.T's
Punting
Hester 26 punts for 920 yards; average of 35.38 yards
Wyer 5 punts for 182 yards; 36.4 average