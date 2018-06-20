Funeral services will be held for Donald Rayner, 91, of Clinton at 10 a.m. Thursday in the First Baptist Church.

He died Monday, June 18, 2018, in Edmond.

Donald Dean Rayner was born April 9, 1927, to Francis Allen Rayner and Mabel Jewel (Hall) Rayner in Custer City. He was raised in the Leedey, Custer City and Arapaho areas and graduated from Arapaho High School in 1951.

He married Roe Ann (Forsythe) on Dec. 22, 1951.

Rayner was employed with Coca-Cola Bottling Company for more than 25 years, and with the Oklahoma Department of Transportation for more than 10 years. He retired in 1992. Rayner spent most of his life farming and ranching.

He had been a member of First Baptist Church since 1975.

Rayner was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ben, Ray and Keith Rayner; five sisters, Beulah Rayner, Alta Mae Sauerman, Bonnie Clinkingbeard, Marie Watson and Betty Towner; and his son, Gary Don Rayner.

Survivors include his wife, of Edmond; two sons, Mark Rayner of Houston, Texas, and Kevin Rayner and wife Katie of Edmond; a daughter-in-law, Mitzi Rayner of Clinton; and a brother, Ira Rayner of Clinton.

He is also survived by five grandchildren, Merica Traeger, Laci Sims, Dustin Rayner, Patrick Rayner and Carson Rayner; and 11 great-grandchildren.

The family has suggested that those wanting to give a memorial contribution may do so to the First Baptist Church in Clinton.

The service will be officiated by Pastor Chris Fields. Interment will be held prior to the funeral at Custer City Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.

Family will receive visitors from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at Kiesau-Lee Funeral Home.