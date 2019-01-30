Clinton Wrestling Stat Update (January 2019)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to or subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton wrestling is ranked No. 8 in duals with a record of 7-2 and already clinched the district title for the fifth time in six years. The Reds are ranked No. 10 in the tournament rankings with an average finish of fifth in all five tourneys this year.

Win-Loss Records for Starters

106 pounds

Colton jackson 23-12; 12 wins by fall

113 pounds

Moses Hernandez 22-12; 6 wins by fall

120 pounds

Braeden Trent 22-9; 9 wins by fall

126 pounds

Aaron Seabolt 21-14; 14 wins by fall

126/132 fill-in starter

Caulan Miskel 10-11; 3 wins by fall

132 pounds

Mason Taylor 19-12; 10 wins by fall

138 pounds

Elijah Roque 30-8; 20 wins by fall

145 pounds

Cain McDow 25-13; 12 wins by fall

152 pounds

Jaime Mitchell 14-5; 8 wins by fall; currently out with an injury

160 pounds / wrestled at 170 also

Tory Hester 29-7; 17 wins by fall

182 pounds

Ethan Hines 18-14; 12 wins by fall

195 pounds

Ruben De La Cruz 26-6; 19 wins by fall

220 pounds

Bryce Isaac 15-8; 11 wins by fall

285 pounds

Ruben Gutierrez 24-4; 16 wins by fall

Total Record 272-135; win percentage of 66.83