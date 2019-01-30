Clinton Wrestling Stat Update (January 2019)
Clinton wrestling is ranked No. 8 in duals with a record of 7-2 and already clinched the district title for the fifth time in six years. The Reds are ranked No. 10 in the tournament rankings with an average finish of fifth in all five tourneys this year.
Win-Loss Records for Starters
106 pounds
Colton jackson 23-12; 12 wins by fall
113 pounds
Moses Hernandez 22-12; 6 wins by fall
120 pounds
Braeden Trent 22-9; 9 wins by fall
126 pounds
Aaron Seabolt 21-14; 14 wins by fall
126/132 fill-in starter
Caulan Miskel 10-11; 3 wins by fall
132 pounds
Mason Taylor 19-12; 10 wins by fall
138 pounds
Elijah Roque 30-8; 20 wins by fall
145 pounds
Cain McDow 25-13; 12 wins by fall
152 pounds
Jaime Mitchell 14-5; 8 wins by fall; currently out with an injury
160 pounds / wrestled at 170 also
Tory Hester 29-7; 17 wins by fall
182 pounds
Ethan Hines 18-14; 12 wins by fall
195 pounds
Ruben De La Cruz 26-6; 19 wins by fall
220 pounds
Bryce Isaac 15-8; 11 wins by fall
285 pounds
Ruben Gutierrez 24-4; 16 wins by fall
Total Record 272-135; win percentage of 66.83