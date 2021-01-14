Clinton Winter Sports State Update Jan. 14, 2021

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Clinton Boys Basketball Stat Leaders (Six Games)
BOLD denotes team leader
Atrel Bryson 16.2 points per game, 2.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game, 1.5 steals per game, 55.6-percent shooting, 36.7-percent shooting from three
Caden Powell 15.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.8 SPG, 53.5-percent shooting
Harrison Crumley 9.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.2 SPG
Jackson Crumley 8.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.7 SPG
(Five Games) Zade Cisneros 4.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG
Nate Jones 2.8 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.0 SPG
(Four Games) Javion Hill 2.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG
(Four Games) Keison Sutton 1.8 PPG
Grant Kauk 1.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG
(Four Games) Brenden Smith 1.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG
Clinton Girls Basketball Stat Leaders (Six Games)
Carmella Jefferson 13.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.5 APG, 3.0 SPG
(Three Games) Makia Lovelace 10.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG
Kenzie Kauk 4.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 APG
Alana Hester 4.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.5 SPG
Keona Ford 3.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.8 SPG
Paige Lloyd 2.0 PPG, 1.5 RPG
RaRa Washington 1.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG
Clinton Wrestling Wins Leaders (One Tournament, One dual)
113-pounder Colton Jackson 4-0
138-pounder Aaron Seabolt 8-0
170-pounder Trey Bennett 7-2
160-pounder Mason Taylor 6-3
126-pounder Moses Hernandez 6-3
145-pounder Cain McDow 6-4
220-pounder Jamason Dodge 5-3
Heavyweight Ethan Maley 5-3
132-pounder Julian Pina 5-3
120-pounder Christian Bermea 5-5