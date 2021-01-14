Clinton Winter Sports State Update Jan. 14, 2021

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Clinton Boys Basketball Stat Leaders (Six Games)

BOLD denotes team leader

Atrel Bryson 16.2 points per game, 2.0 rebounds per game, 1.5 assists per game, 1.5 steals per game, 55.6-percent shooting, 36.7-percent shooting from three

Caden Powell 15.0 PPG, 12.2 RPG, 2.7 APG, 2.8 SPG, 53.5-percent shooting

Harrison Crumley 9.2 PPG, 2.8 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.2 SPG

Jackson Crumley 8.5 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.0 APG, 1.7 SPG

(Five Games) Zade Cisneros 4.8 PPG, 3.0 RPG

Nate Jones 2.8 PPG, 1.2 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.0 SPG

(Four Games) Javion Hill 2.0 PPG, 2.8 RPG

(Four Games) Keison Sutton 1.8 PPG

Grant Kauk 1.7 PPG, 1.5 RPG

(Four Games) Brenden Smith 1.3 PPG, 2.3 RPG

Clinton Girls Basketball Stat Leaders (Six Games)

Carmella Jefferson 13.7 PPG, 4.2 RPG, 1.5 APG, 3.0 SPG

(Three Games) Makia Lovelace 10.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 1.3 APG, 1.0 SPG

Kenzie Kauk 4.0 PPG, 4.5 RPG, 1.3 APG

Alana Hester 4.0 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 1.2 APG, 1.5 SPG

Keona Ford 3.0 PPG, 3.5 RPG, 1.5 APG, 1.8 SPG

Paige Lloyd 2.0 PPG, 1.5 RPG

RaRa Washington 1.7 PPG, 1.8 RPG

Clinton Wrestling Wins Leaders (One Tournament, One dual)

113-pounder Colton Jackson 4-0

138-pounder Aaron Seabolt 8-0

170-pounder Trey Bennett 7-2

160-pounder Mason Taylor 6-3

126-pounder Moses Hernandez 6-3

145-pounder Cain McDow 6-4

220-pounder Jamason Dodge 5-3

Heavyweight Ethan Maley 5-3

132-pounder Julian Pina 5-3

120-pounder Christian Bermea 5-5