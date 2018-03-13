Clinton Soccer Stats Update (3 Games)

Clinton soccer is off to a perfect 6-0 start entering Tuesday's home rivalry matchup with Weatherford. The Lady Reds have outscored opponents 14-3 with two shutouts, while the boys have outscored their opponents 17-1 with two shutouts. The boys' starting defensive backend of Jose Hernandez, Damien Sambrano, Angel Rodriguez and Obed Cervantes have yet to allow a goal when they are all on the field.

Boys Soccer

Gustavo Guzman 6 goals

Dimas DeLeon 4 goals

Jose Salas 2 goals

Juan Martinez 2

Roberto Solis 1

Cesar Rodriguez 1

Nalan Kentner 1

Keeper Jovani Lopez 0.33 goals allowed per game; 2 clean sheets

Girls Soccer

Aubrey Gonzales 5

Macey Fernandez 3

Katy Eddy 2

Cassidy Herrera 2

Ariana Ramirez 1

Ariana Borjas 1

Keeper Nadia Wandrie 1 goal allowed per game; 2 clean sheets