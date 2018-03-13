Clinton Soccer Stats Update (3 Games)
Clinton soccer is off to a perfect 6-0 start entering Tuesday's home rivalry matchup with Weatherford. The Lady Reds have outscored opponents 14-3 with two shutouts, while the boys have outscored their opponents 17-1 with two shutouts. The boys' starting defensive backend of Jose Hernandez, Damien Sambrano, Angel Rodriguez and Obed Cervantes have yet to allow a goal when they are all on the field.
Boys Soccer
Gustavo Guzman 6 goals
Dimas DeLeon 4 goals
Jose Salas 2 goals
Juan Martinez 2
Roberto Solis 1
Cesar Rodriguez 1
Nalan Kentner 1
Keeper Jovani Lopez 0.33 goals allowed per game; 2 clean sheets
Girls Soccer
Aubrey Gonzales 5
Macey Fernandez 3
Katy Eddy 2
Cassidy Herrera 2
Ariana Ramirez 1
Ariana Borjas 1
Keeper Nadia Wandrie 1 goal allowed per game; 2 clean sheets