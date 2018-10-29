Clinton Football 2018 Stats (9 games)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 44-for-89 for 693 yards, 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions; yards per completion 15.75
Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards
Rushing
(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 73 carries for 724 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 9.91 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 85-622-6 TDs; averaging 7.31 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 56-414-7 TDs; 7.44 yards per carry; 145 offensive plays for 1,107 total yards and 13 touchdowns; 7.63 yards per play
(7 games) Holden Powell 49-367-14 TDs; 7.49 yards per carry
(6 games) Atrel Bryson 23-149-1 TD; averaging 6.47 yards per carry
Austyn Brown 14-50-1 TD
A.T. Bryson 5-41
Zach Campbell 10-33
Tavious Jennings 8-19
Caden Powell 2-18
Zade Cisneros 2-13
Dalton Denney 1-(-1)
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 33.3 points per game
Running Game Totals: 328 carries, 2,449 yards, 36 TDs; 7.46 team yards per carry; 272.1 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 7-196-2 TDs; 28 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 9-149-1 TD; 16.5 yards per catch
Valek Cisneros 8-137-1 TD; 17.12 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 5-64
(6 games) Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs
Zade Cisneros 4-42
Nolan Tisdale 2-23
Guzman 4-18
Simpkins 3-12
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 80, 11 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Reed Lindsey 71 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Caden Powell 58, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Zade Cisneros 41, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions
A.T. Bryson 36, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions
(7 games) Holden Powell 33, 1 sack, 8 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Juan Guzman 31, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Aaron Seabolt 20, 1 TFL, 2 interceptions
Austyn Brown 29, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Valek Cisneros 27, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble
Dalton Denney 26, 3 TFL
Gage Gaunt 22, 4 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)
Malichai Scarlett 21, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
(6 games) Atrel Bryson 16, 1 interception
Ty Newcomb 11
Zach Campbell 8
Andrew Roque 8, 1 TFL
Tyson Miller 7
(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL
Matt Zurline 5
Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack
Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL
Cesar Wandrie 4
Tavious Jennings 3
Andre Ford 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Khyri Hood 2
Bryce Isaac 2
Reid Butcher 1
Shane Rice 1
Nolan Tisdale 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 10.5 points per game
The team has forced 28 turnovers (17 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) in nine games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 26-for-31on P.A.Ts; 39 total kickoffs, 16 touchbacks
Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 9-for-12 on P.A.Ts
Punting
Holden Powell 14punts for 467; 35.1 average
Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average
Gage Gaunt 1-22
Kick Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 2 returns, 119 yards, one touchdown
DayDay Simpkins 4-95
Aaron Seabolt 2-36
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards
Gage Gaunt 3-45
Aaron Seabolt 5-32