Clinton Football 2018 Stats (9 games)

Passing

Gage Gaunt 44-for-89 for 693 yards, 6 touchdowns and 6 interceptions; yards per completion 15.75

Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards

Rushing

(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 73 carries for 724 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 9.91 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 85-622-6 TDs; averaging 7.31 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 56-414-7 TDs; 7.44 yards per carry; 145 offensive plays for 1,107 total yards and 13 touchdowns; 7.63 yards per play

(7 games) Holden Powell 49-367-14 TDs; 7.49 yards per carry

(6 games) Atrel Bryson 23-149-1 TD; averaging 6.47 yards per carry

Austyn Brown 14-50-1 TD

A.T. Bryson 5-41

Zach Campbell 10-33

Tavious Jennings 8-19

Caden Powell 2-18

Zade Cisneros 2-13

Dalton Denney 1-(-1)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 33.3 points per game

Running Game Totals: 328 carries, 2,449 yards, 36 TDs; 7.46 team yards per carry; 272.1 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 7-196-2 TDs; 28 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 9-149-1 TD; 16.5 yards per catch

Valek Cisneros 8-137-1 TD; 17.12 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 5-64

(6 games) Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs

Zade Cisneros 4-42

Nolan Tisdale 2-23

Guzman 4-18

Simpkins 3-12

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 80, 11 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Reed Lindsey 71 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Caden Powell 58, 7 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Zade Cisneros 41, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions

A.T. Bryson 36, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions

(7 games) Holden Powell 33, 1 sack, 8 TFL, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Juan Guzman 31, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 20, 1 TFL, 2 interceptions

Austyn Brown 29, 3 TFL, 1 sack

Valek Cisneros 27, 10 TFL, 3.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble

Dalton Denney 26, 3 TFL

Gage Gaunt 22, 4 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)

Malichai Scarlett 21, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

(6 games) Atrel Bryson 16, 1 interception

Ty Newcomb 11

Zach Campbell 8

Andrew Roque 8, 1 TFL

Tyson Miller 7

(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL

Matt Zurline 5

Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack

Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL

Cesar Wandrie 4

Tavious Jennings 3

Andre Ford 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Khyri Hood 2

Bryce Isaac 2

Reid Butcher 1

Shane Rice 1

Nolan Tisdale 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 10.5 points per game

The team has forced 28 turnovers (17 interceptions, 11 fumble recoveries) in nine games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 26-for-31on P.A.Ts; 39 total kickoffs, 16 touchbacks

Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 9-for-12 on P.A.Ts

Punting

Holden Powell 14punts for 467; 35.1 average

Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average

Gage Gaunt 1-22

Kick Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns, 119 yards, one touchdown

DayDay Simpkins 4-95

Aaron Seabolt 2-36

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards

Gage Gaunt 3-45

Aaron Seabolt 5-32