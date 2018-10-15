Clinton Football 2018 Stats (7 games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Gage Gaunt 37-for-70-for 603 yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; yards per completion 16.29

Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards

Rushing

DayDay Simpkins 73 carries for 724 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 9.91 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 60-490-6 TDs; averaging 8.16 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 37-236-5 TDs; 6.37 yards per carry; 107 offensive plays for 839 total yards and 11 touchdowns; 7.84 yards per play

(5 games) Holden Powell 31-162-11 TDs; 5.22 yards per carry

(4 games) Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry

Austyn Brown 11-33

Zach Campbell 10-33

Tavious Jennings 8-19

Caden Powell 2-18

A.T. Bryson 2-2

Dalton Denney 1-(-1)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 37.42 points per game

Running Game Totals: 253 carries, 1,848 yards, 24 TDs; 7.30 team yards per carry; 264 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 7-196-2 TDs; 28 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 8-107-1 TD

Valek Cisneros 4-90-1 TD; 22.5 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 5-64

(4 games) Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs

Zade Cisneros 3-41

Nolan Tisdale 2-23

Guzman 3-18

Simpkins 3-12

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 57, 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Reed Lindsey 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries

Caden Powell 35, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Zade Cisneros 34, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions

A.T. Bryson 31, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions

Dalton Denney 24, 3 TFL

Juan Guzman 24, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

(5 games) Holden Powell 22, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Austyn Brown 21, 3 TFL, 1 sack

DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

Valek Cisneros 16, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble

Gage Gaunt 16, 3 interceptions

Aaron Seabolt 16, 2 interceptions

Malichai Scarlett 14, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

(4 games) Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception

Ty Newcomb 9

Tyson Miller 7

Zach Campbell 6

(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1TFL

Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack

Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL

Andrew Roque 4

Tavious Jennings 3

Matt Zurline 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Cesar Wandrie 2

Khyri Hood 2

Reid Butcher 1

Bryce Isaac 1

Shane Rice 1

Nolan Tisdale 1

Andre Ford 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 12 points per game; 232.1 yards per game

The team has forced 24 turnovers (15 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) in seven games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 24-for-28 on P.A.Ts

Jorge Gomez 5-for-8 on P.A.Ts

Punting

Atrel Bryson 11 punts for 382 yards; 34.72 average

Holden Powell 7-267; 38.1

Gage Gaunt 1-22