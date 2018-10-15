Clinton Football 2018 Stats (7 games)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 37-for-70-for 603 yards, 6 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; yards per completion 16.29
Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards
Rushing
DayDay Simpkins 73 carries for 724 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 9.91 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 60-490-6 TDs; averaging 8.16 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 37-236-5 TDs; 6.37 yards per carry; 107 offensive plays for 839 total yards and 11 touchdowns; 7.84 yards per play
(5 games) Holden Powell 31-162-11 TDs; 5.22 yards per carry
(4 games) Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry
Austyn Brown 11-33
Zach Campbell 10-33
Tavious Jennings 8-19
Caden Powell 2-18
A.T. Bryson 2-2
Dalton Denney 1-(-1)
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 37.42 points per game
Running Game Totals: 253 carries, 1,848 yards, 24 TDs; 7.30 team yards per carry; 264 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 7-196-2 TDs; 28 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 8-107-1 TD
Valek Cisneros 4-90-1 TD; 22.5 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 5-64
(4 games) Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs
Zade Cisneros 3-41
Nolan Tisdale 2-23
Guzman 3-18
Simpkins 3-12
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 57, 9 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Reed Lindsey 54 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 6 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recoveries
Caden Powell 35, 4 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Zade Cisneros 34, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions
A.T. Bryson 31, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions
Dalton Denney 24, 3 TFL
Juan Guzman 24, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
(5 games) Holden Powell 22, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Austyn Brown 21, 3 TFL, 1 sack
DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
Valek Cisneros 16, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble
Gage Gaunt 16, 3 interceptions
Aaron Seabolt 16, 2 interceptions
Malichai Scarlett 14, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
(4 games) Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception
Ty Newcomb 9
Tyson Miller 7
Zach Campbell 6
(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1TFL
Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack
Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL
Andrew Roque 4
Tavious Jennings 3
Matt Zurline 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Cesar Wandrie 2
Khyri Hood 2
Reid Butcher 1
Bryce Isaac 1
Shane Rice 1
Nolan Tisdale 1
Andre Ford 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 12 points per game; 232.1 yards per game
The team has forced 24 turnovers (15 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) in seven games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 24-for-28 on P.A.Ts
Jorge Gomez 5-for-8 on P.A.Ts
Punting
Atrel Bryson 11 punts for 382 yards; 34.72 average
Holden Powell 7-267; 38.1
Gage Gaunt 1-22