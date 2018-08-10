Clinton Football 2018 Stats (6 games)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 28-for-56-for 398 yards, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; yards per completion 14.21
Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards
Rushing
DayDay Simpkins 71 carries for 723 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 10.18 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 42-348-6 TDs; averaging 8.28 yards per carry
(4 games) Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry
(4 games) Holden Powell 21-129-6 TDs; 6.14 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 31-147-5 TDs
Austyn Brown 11-33
Zach Campbell 8-32
Caden Powell 1-3
A.T. Bryson 2-2
Dalton Denney 1-(-1)
Tavious Jennings 5-(-3)
Running Game Totals: 211 carries, 1,546 yards, 24 TDs; 7.32 team yards per carry; 257.67 rushing yards per game
Receiving
Ty Newcomb 6-78-1 TD
A.T. Bryson 5-91-1 TD
Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs
Valek Cisneros 3-60-1 TD
Zade Cisneros 3-41
Guzman 3-18
Simpkins 3-12
Dalton Denney 2-37
Nolan Tisdale 1-9
Defense
Reed Lindsey 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recovery
Eddi Gonzalez 46, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
Zade Cisneros 32, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions
Caden Powell 28, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
A.T. Bryson 28, 1 TFL, 2 interceptions
Dalton Denney 24, 3 TFL
Juan Guzman 22, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
Austyn Brown 18, 3 TFL, 1 sack
(4 games) Holden Powell 17, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery
Valek Cisneros 15, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble
Gage Gaunt 15, 3 interceptions
Malichai Scarlett 14, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Aaron Seabolt 11, 2 interceptions
(4 games) Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception
Ty Newcomb 9
Tyson Miller 6
Zach Campbell 5
(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1TFL
Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack
Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL
Andrew Roque 3
Tavious Jennings 3
Matt Zurline 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Cesar Wandrie 1
Reid Butcher 1
Bryce Isaac 1
Shane Rice 1
Nolan Tisdale 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 11.6 points per game; 235.8 yards per game
The team has forced 23 turnovers (14 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) in six games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 24-for-28 on P.A.Ts
Jorge Gomez 2-for-3 on P.A.Ts
Punting
Atrel Bryson 11 punts for 382 yards; 34.72 average
Holden Powell 5-191; 38.2
Gage Gaunt 1-22