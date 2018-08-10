Clinton Football 2018 Stats (6 games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Gage Gaunt 28-for-56-for 398 yards, 5 touchdowns and 5 interceptions; yards per completion 14.21

Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards

Rushing

DayDay Simpkins 71 carries for 723 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 10.18 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 42-348-6 TDs; averaging 8.28 yards per carry

(4 games) Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry

(4 games) Holden Powell 21-129-6 TDs; 6.14 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 31-147-5 TDs

Austyn Brown 11-33

Zach Campbell 8-32

Caden Powell 1-3

A.T. Bryson 2-2

Dalton Denney 1-(-1)

Tavious Jennings 5-(-3)

Running Game Totals: 211 carries, 1,546 yards, 24 TDs; 7.32 team yards per carry; 257.67 rushing yards per game

Receiving

Ty Newcomb 6-78-1 TD

A.T. Bryson 5-91-1 TD

Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs

Valek Cisneros 3-60-1 TD

Zade Cisneros 3-41

Guzman 3-18

Simpkins 3-12

Dalton Denney 2-37

Nolan Tisdale 1-9

Defense

Reed Lindsey 48 tackles, 16 tackles for loss, 5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 interceptions, 2 fumble recovery

Eddi Gonzalez 46, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

Zade Cisneros 32, 5 TFL, 2 interceptions

Caden Powell 28, 4 TFL, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

A.T. Bryson 28, 1 TFL, 2 interceptions

Dalton Denney 24, 3 TFL

Juan Guzman 22, 7 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

Austyn Brown 18, 3 TFL, 1 sack

(4 games) Holden Powell 17, 4 TFL, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery

Valek Cisneros 15, 7 TFL, 2.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble

Gage Gaunt 15, 3 interceptions

Malichai Scarlett 14, 4 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Aaron Seabolt 11, 2 interceptions

(4 games) Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception

Ty Newcomb 9

Tyson Miller 6

Zach Campbell 5

(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1TFL

Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack

Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL

Andrew Roque 3

Tavious Jennings 3

Matt Zurline 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Cesar Wandrie 1

Reid Butcher 1

Bryce Isaac 1

Shane Rice 1

Nolan Tisdale 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 11.6 points per game; 235.8 yards per game

The team has forced 23 turnovers (14 interceptions, nine fumble recoveries) in six games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 24-for-28 on P.A.Ts

Jorge Gomez 2-for-3 on P.A.Ts

Punting

Atrel Bryson 11 punts for 382 yards; 34.72 average

Holden Powell 5-191; 38.2

Gage Gaunt 1-22