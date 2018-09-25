Clinton Football 2018 Stats (4 games)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 19-for-38-for 253 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; yards per completion 12.26
Rushing
DayDay Simpkins 40 carries for 359 yards and five touchdowns; averaging 8.97 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 21-257-5 TDs; 12.23 yards per carry
Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry
(2 games) Holden Powell 8-50-1 TD; 6.25 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 25-94-3 TDs
Austyn Brown 7-24
Zach Campbell 6-26
Caden Powell 1-3
Tavious Jennings 4-(-4)
Running Game Totals: 129 carries, 929 yards, 14 TDs; 7.20 team yards per carry; 232.25 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 5-91-1 TD
Ty Newcomb 4-48
Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs
Simpkins 3-12
Zade Cisneros 1-16
Valek Cisneros 1-11
Nolan Tisdale 1-9
Guzman 1-6
Defense
Reed Lindsey 32 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
Eddi Gonzalez 32, 1 sack
Zade Cisneros 26, 2 interceptions
Dalton Denney 21
A.T. Bryson 19, 1 interception
Caden Powell 17, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
DayDay Simpkins 16, 2 interceptions
Malachi Scarlett 12, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
Valek Cisneros 12, 1.5 sacks; 1 fumble recovery
Austyn Brown 12, 1 sack
Juan Guzman 11, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
(2 games) Holden Powell 10, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery
Gage Gaunt 10, 3 interceptions
Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception
Aaron Seabolt 8
Elijah Guzman 5
Elijah Guzman 4
Ruben Gutierrez 4, 0.5 sack
Ty Newcomb 4
Zach Campbell 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Ryan Walters 2
Tyson Miller 2
Andrew Roque 1
Cesar Wandrie 1
Tavious Jennings 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 14.25 points per game; 269.75 yards per game
The defense has forced 16 turnovers (10 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) in four games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 15-for-19 on P.A.T's
Punting
Atrel Bryson 11 punts for 382 yards; 34.72 average
Holden Powell 1-41