Clinton Football 2018 Stats (4 games)

Passing

Gage Gaunt 19-for-38-for 253 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions; yards per completion 12.26

Rushing

DayDay Simpkins 40 carries for 359 yards and five touchdowns; averaging 8.97 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 21-257-5 TDs; 12.23 yards per carry

Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry

(2 games) Holden Powell 8-50-1 TD; 6.25 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 25-94-3 TDs

Austyn Brown 7-24

Zach Campbell 6-26

Caden Powell 1-3

Tavious Jennings 4-(-4)

Running Game Totals: 129 carries, 929 yards, 14 TDs; 7.20 team yards per carry; 232.25 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 5-91-1 TD

Ty Newcomb 4-48

Atrel Bryson 3-60-2 TDs

Simpkins 3-12

Zade Cisneros 1-16

Valek Cisneros 1-11

Nolan Tisdale 1-9

Guzman 1-6

Defense

Reed Lindsey 32 tackles, 5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception

Eddi Gonzalez 32, 1 sack

Zade Cisneros 26, 2 interceptions

Dalton Denney 21

A.T. Bryson 19, 1 interception

Caden Powell 17, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

DayDay Simpkins 16, 2 interceptions

Malachi Scarlett 12, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

Valek Cisneros 12, 1.5 sacks; 1 fumble recovery

Austyn Brown 12, 1 sack

Juan Guzman 11, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

(2 games) Holden Powell 10, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery

Gage Gaunt 10, 3 interceptions

Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception

Aaron Seabolt 8

Elijah Guzman 5

Ruben Gutierrez 4, 0.5 sack

Ty Newcomb 4

Zach Campbell 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Ryan Walters 2

Tyson Miller 2

Andrew Roque 1

Cesar Wandrie 1

Tavious Jennings 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 14.25 points per game; 269.75 yards per game

The defense has forced 16 turnovers (10 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) in four games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 15-for-19 on P.A.T's

Punting

Atrel Bryson 11 punts for 382 yards; 34.72 average

Holden Powell 1-41