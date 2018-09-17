Clinton Football 2018 Stats (3 games)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 15-for-32 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; yards per completion 10.73
Rushing
DayDay Simpkins 28 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns; averaging 8.53 yards per carry
Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 14-111-2 TDs; 7.92 yards per carry(1 game) Holden Powell 6-48; 8 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 22-52-3 TDs
Austyn Brown 5-17
Zach Campbell 3-10
Caden Powell 1-3
Tavious Jennings 1-(-1)
Running Game Totals: 91 carries, 551 yards, 8 TDs; 6.05 team yards per carry; 183.67 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 4-42-1 TD
Simpkins 3-12
Atrel Bryson 2 catches for 25 yards and one touchdown
Ty Newcomb 2-20
Zade Cisneros 1-16
Valek Cisneros 1-11
Nolan Tisdale 1-9
Guzman 1-6
Defense
Reed Lindsey 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception
Eddi Gonzalez 26, 1 sack
Zade Cisneros 20, 2 interceptions
Dalton Denney 18
Caden Powell 13, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery
A.T. Bryson 13, 1 interception
DayDay Simpkins 14, 2 interceptions
Malachi Scarlett 10, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception
Austyn Brown 9
Valek Cisneros 8, 1.5 sacks; 1 fumble recovery
Gage Gaunt 7, 1 interception
Juan Guzman 7, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
(1 game) Holden Powell 5, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery
Elijah Guzman 4
Ruben Gutierrez 4, 0.5 sack
Ty Newcomb 3
Aaron Seabolt 2
Cain McDow 1, 1 fumble recovery
Zach Campbell 1
Ryan Walters 1
Elijah Guzman 1
Tyson Miller 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 14.67 points per game; 287.67 yards per game
The defense has forced 14 turnovers (8 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) in three games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 10-for-11 on P.A.T's
Punting
Atrel Bryson 10 punts for 350 yards; 35.0 average