Clinton Football 2018 Stats (3 games)

Passing

Gage Gaunt 15-for-32 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions; yards per completion 10.73

Rushing

DayDay Simpkins 28 carries for 239 yards and three touchdowns; averaging 8.53 yards per carry

Atrel Bryson 17-120; averaging 7.05 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 14-111-2 TDs; 7.92 yards per carry(1 game) Holden Powell 6-48; 8 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 22-52-3 TDs

Austyn Brown 5-17

Zach Campbell 3-10

Caden Powell 1-3

Tavious Jennings 1-(-1)

Running Game Totals: 91 carries, 551 yards, 8 TDs; 6.05 team yards per carry; 183.67 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 4-42-1 TD

Simpkins 3-12

Atrel Bryson 2 catches for 25 yards and one touchdown

Ty Newcomb 2-20

Zade Cisneros 1-16

Valek Cisneros 1-11

Nolan Tisdale 1-9

Guzman 1-6

Defense

Reed Lindsey 27 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 1 interception

Eddi Gonzalez 26, 1 sack

Zade Cisneros 20, 2 interceptions

Dalton Denney 18

Caden Powell 13, 1 sack, 1 fumble recovery

A.T. Bryson 13, 1 interception

DayDay Simpkins 14, 2 interceptions

Malachi Scarlett 10, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Atrel Bryson 10, 1 interception

Austyn Brown 9

Valek Cisneros 8, 1.5 sacks; 1 fumble recovery

Gage Gaunt 7, 1 interception

Juan Guzman 7, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

(1 game) Holden Powell 5, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery

Elijah Guzman 4

Ruben Gutierrez 4, 0.5 sack

Ty Newcomb 3

Aaron Seabolt 2

Cain McDow 1, 1 fumble recovery

Zach Campbell 1

Ryan Walters 1

Elijah Guzman 1

Tyson Miller 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 14.67 points per game; 287.67 yards per game

The defense has forced 14 turnovers (8 interceptions, six fumble recoveries) in three games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 10-for-11 on P.A.T's

Punting

Atrel Bryson 10 punts for 350 yards; 35.0 average