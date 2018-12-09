Clinton Football 2018 Stats (2 games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live post game interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Gage Gaunt 8-for-20 for 99 yards, two touchdowns and one interception

Rushing

DayDay Simpkins 15 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns; averaging 7.93 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 7-98-1 TD; 14 yards per carry

Atrel Bryson 12-89; averaging 7.41 yards per carry

(1 game) Holden Powell 6-48; 8 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 14-17-1 TD

Zach Campbell 3-10

Austyn Brown 2-7

Caden Powell 1-3

Tavious Jennings 1-(-1)

Receiving

Atrel Bryson 2 catches for 25 yards and one touchdown

Simpkins 2-15

A.T. Bryson 1-30-1 TD

Ty Newcomb 1-14

Nolan Tisdale 1-14

Guzman 1-6

Defense

Reed Lindsey 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks

Dalton Denney 17

A.T. Bryson 10, 1 interception

Eddi Gonzalez 10

Zade Cisneros 11, 2 interceptions

DayDay Simpkins 10, 1 interception

Austyn Brown 8

Malachi Scarlett 6, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble

Atrel Bryson 6

(1game) Holden Powell 5, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery

Juan Guzman 5, 1 fumble recovery

Valek Cisneros 3, 1.5 sacks; 1 fumble recovery

Ruben Gutierrez 3, 0.5 sack

Caden Powell 3

Ty Newcomb 3

Gage Gaunt 2, 1 interception

Cain McDow 1, 1 fumble recovery

Zach Campbell 1

Aaron Seabolt 1

Ryan Walters 1

Elijah Guzman 1

Tyson Miller 1

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 6-for-7 on P.A.T's

Punting

Atrel Bryson 6 punts for 217 yards; 36.16 average