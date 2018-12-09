Clinton Football 2018 Stats (2 games)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 8-for-20 for 99 yards, two touchdowns and one interception
Rushing
DayDay Simpkins 15 carries for 119 yards and three touchdowns; averaging 7.93 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 7-98-1 TD; 14 yards per carry
Atrel Bryson 12-89; averaging 7.41 yards per carry
(1 game) Holden Powell 6-48; 8 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 14-17-1 TD
Zach Campbell 3-10
Austyn Brown 2-7
Caden Powell 1-3
Tavious Jennings 1-(-1)
Receiving
Atrel Bryson 2 catches for 25 yards and one touchdown
Simpkins 2-15
A.T. Bryson 1-30-1 TD
Ty Newcomb 1-14
Nolan Tisdale 1-14
Guzman 1-6
Defense
Reed Lindsey 20 tackles, 2.5 sacks
Dalton Denney 17
A.T. Bryson 10, 1 interception
Eddi Gonzalez 10
Zade Cisneros 11, 2 interceptions
DayDay Simpkins 10, 1 interception
Austyn Brown 8
Malachi Scarlett 6, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble
Atrel Bryson 6
(1game) Holden Powell 5, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery
Juan Guzman 5, 1 fumble recovery
Valek Cisneros 3, 1.5 sacks; 1 fumble recovery
Ruben Gutierrez 3, 0.5 sack
Caden Powell 3
Ty Newcomb 3
Gage Gaunt 2, 1 interception
Cain McDow 1, 1 fumble recovery
Zach Campbell 1
Aaron Seabolt 1
Ryan Walters 1
Elijah Guzman 1
Tyson Miller 1
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 6-for-7 on P.A.T's
Punting
Atrel Bryson 6 punts for 217 yards; 36.16 average