Clinton Football 2018 Stats (12 games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Gage Gaunt 55-for-115 for 910 yards, 8 touchdowns and 9 interceptions; yards per completion 16.54

(9 games) Atrel Bryson 2-for-3 for 50 yards, 1 touchdown

Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards

Rushing

Juan Guzman 105 carries for 756 yards and 8 touchdowns; averaging 7.2 yards per carry

(8 games) DayDay Simpkins 88-751 yards-7 TDs; averaging 8.53 yards per carry

(10 games) Holden Powell 80-573-17 TDs; 7.12 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 75-510-9 TDs; 6.8 yards per carry; 190 offensive plays for 1,420 total yards and 17 touchdowns; 7.47 yards per play

(9 games) Atrel Bryson 40-375-3 TDs; averaging 9.375 yards per carry

Austyn Brown 19-145-2 TDs; averaging 7.63 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 6-45

Zach Campbell 10-33

Tavious Jennings 11-30

Caden Powell 2-18

Zade Cisneros 2-13

Dalton Denney 1-(-1)

Tyson Miller 6-17-1 TD

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 31.75 points per game

Running Game Totals: 445 carries, 3,265 yards, 47 TDs; 7.33 team yards per carry; 272.08 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 10-290-2 TDs; 29 yards per catch

(9 games) Atrel Bryson 8-184-4 TDs; 23 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 11-169-1 TD; 15.36 yards per catch

Valek Cisneros 9-137-1 TD; 15.2 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 6-70

Zade Cisneros 4-42

Nolan Tisdale 2-23

Guzman 4-18

Simpkins 3-12

Holden Powell 1-14-1 TD

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Caden Powell 88, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Reed Lindsey 87, 22 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

Zade Cisneros 56, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions

A.T. Bryson 53, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions

Valek Cisneros 47, 22 TFL, 7.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble

(10 games) Holden Powell 47, 11 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Juan Guzman 44, 13 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 39, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions

Gage Gaunt 35, 1 TFL, 7 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)

Dalton Denney 33, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Austyn Brown 30, 4 TFL, 1 sack

Maliciah Scarlett 28, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

(9 games) Atrel Bryson 24, 4 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

(8 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

Ty Newcomb 14

Zach Campbell 10

Andrew Roque 10, 1 TFL

Tyson Miller 8

Ruben Gutierrez 6, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack

(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL

Cesar Wandrie 5, 1 TFL

Matt Zurline 5

Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL

Tavious Jennings 4

Andre Ford 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Khyri Hood 2

Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL

Matthew Mann 1, 1 TFL

Reid Butcher 1

Shane Rice 1

Nolan Tisdale 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 11.6 points per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 38 turnovers (23 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries) in 12 games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 38-for-43 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks

Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 11-for-14 on P.A.Ts

Punting

Holden Powell 22 punts for 765; 34.7 average

Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average

Gage Gaunt 1-22

Kick Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 5 returns, 195 yards, one touchdown; 39-yard average

DayDay Simpkins 4-95

Aaron Seabolt 2-36

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards

Gage Gaunt 3-45

Aaron Seabolt 5-32