Clinton Football 2018 Stats (12 games, Playoffs Included)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 55-for-115 for 910 yards, 8 touchdowns and 9 interceptions; yards per completion 16.54
(9 games) Atrel Bryson 2-for-3 for 50 yards, 1 touchdown
Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards
Rushing
Juan Guzman 105 carries for 756 yards and 8 touchdowns; averaging 7.2 yards per carry
(8 games) DayDay Simpkins 88-751 yards-7 TDs; averaging 8.53 yards per carry
(10 games) Holden Powell 80-573-17 TDs; 7.12 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 75-510-9 TDs; 6.8 yards per carry; 190 offensive plays for 1,420 total yards and 17 touchdowns; 7.47 yards per play
(9 games) Atrel Bryson 40-375-3 TDs; averaging 9.375 yards per carry
Austyn Brown 19-145-2 TDs; averaging 7.63 yards per carry
A.T. Bryson 6-45
Zach Campbell 10-33
Tavious Jennings 11-30
Caden Powell 2-18
Zade Cisneros 2-13
Dalton Denney 1-(-1)
Tyson Miller 6-17-1 TD
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 31.75 points per game
Running Game Totals: 445 carries, 3,265 yards, 47 TDs; 7.33 team yards per carry; 272.08 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 10-290-2 TDs; 29 yards per catch
(9 games) Atrel Bryson 8-184-4 TDs; 23 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 11-169-1 TD; 15.36 yards per catch
Valek Cisneros 9-137-1 TD; 15.2 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 6-70
Zade Cisneros 4-42
Nolan Tisdale 2-23
Guzman 4-18
Simpkins 3-12
Holden Powell 1-14-1 TD
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 115 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Caden Powell 88, 11 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Reed Lindsey 87, 22 TFL, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
Zade Cisneros 56, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions
A.T. Bryson 53, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions
Valek Cisneros 47, 22 TFL, 7.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble
(10 games) Holden Powell 47, 11 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Juan Guzman 44, 13 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery
Aaron Seabolt 39, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions
Gage Gaunt 35, 1 TFL, 7 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)
Dalton Denney 33, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Austyn Brown 30, 4 TFL, 1 sack
Maliciah Scarlett 28, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
(9 games) Atrel Bryson 24, 4 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery
(8 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
Ty Newcomb 14
Zach Campbell 10
Andrew Roque 10, 1 TFL
Tyson Miller 8
Ruben Gutierrez 6, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack
(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL
Cesar Wandrie 5, 1 TFL
Matt Zurline 5
Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL
Tavious Jennings 4
Andre Ford 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Khyri Hood 2
Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL
Matthew Mann 1, 1 TFL
Reid Butcher 1
Shane Rice 1
Nolan Tisdale 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 11.6 points per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 38 turnovers (23 interceptions, 15 fumble recoveries) in 12 games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 38-for-43 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks
Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 11-for-14 on P.A.Ts
Punting
Holden Powell 22 punts for 765; 34.7 average
Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average
Gage Gaunt 1-22
Kick Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 5 returns, 195 yards, one touchdown; 39-yard average
DayDay Simpkins 4-95
Aaron Seabolt 2-36
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards
Gage Gaunt 3-45
Aaron Seabolt 5-32