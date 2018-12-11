Clinton Football 2018 Stats (11 games, Playoffs Included)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 51-for-105 for 828 yards, 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions; yards per completion 16.23
Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 36 yards
Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards
Rushing
Juan Guzman 105 carries for 756 yards and 8 touchdowns; averaging 7.2 yards per carry
(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 73-724 yards-7 TDs; averaging 9.91 yards per carry
(9 games) Holden Powell 65-490-16 TDs; 7.53 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 67-472-8 TDs; 7.15 yards per carry; 172 offensive plays for 1,300 total yards and 15 touchdowns; 7.55 yards per play
(8 games) Atrel Bryson 36-351-3 TDs; averaging 9.75 yards per carry
Austyn Brown 19-145-2 TDs; averaging 7.63 yards per carry
A.T. Bryson 6-45
Zach Campbell 10-33
Tavious Jennings 11-30
Caden Powell 2-18
Zade Cisneros 2-13
Dalton Denney 1-(-1)
Tyson Miller 6-17-1 TD
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 33.9 points per game
Running Game Totals: 403 carries, 3,093 yards, 45 TDs; 7.67 team yards per carry; 281.18 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 9-240-2 TDs; 26.67 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 10-162-1 TD; 16.2 yards per catch
(8 games) Atrel Bryson 6-159-3 TDs; 26.5 yards per catch
Valek Cisneros 9-137-1 TD; 15.2 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 6-70
Zade Cisneros 4-42
Nolan Tisdale 2-23
Guzman 4-18
Simpkins 3-12
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 107 tackles, 12 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Reed Lindsey 82, 22 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Caden Powell 82, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Zade Cisneros 54, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions
A.T. Bryson 50, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions
(9 games) Holden Powell 44, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Valek Cisneros 41, 21 TFL, 7 sacks; 1 forced fumble
Juan Guzman 38, 12 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Aaron Seabolt 34, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions
Dalton Denney 33, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Gage Gaunt 32, 1 TFL, 5 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)
Austyn Brown 29, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Maliciah Scarlett 26, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
(8 games) Atrel Bryson 21, 2 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery
(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
Ty Newcomb 14
Zach Campbell 10
Andrew Roque 8, 1 TFL
Tyson Miller 8
(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL
Cesar Wandrie 5, 1 TFL
Matt Zurline 5
Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack
Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL
Tavious Jennings 4
Andre Ford 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Khyri Hood 2
Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL
Matthew Mann 1, 1 TFL
Reid Butcher 1
Shane Rice 1
Nolan Tisdale 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 11.4 points per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 33 turnovers (19interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries) in 11 games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 34-for-39 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks
Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 11-for-14 on P.A.Ts
Punting
Holden Powell 18 punts for 623; 34.61 average
Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average
Gage Gaunt 1-22
Kick Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 4 returns, 129 yards, one touchdown
DayDay Simpkins 4-95
Aaron Seabolt 2-36
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards
Gage Gaunt 3-45
Aaron Seabolt 5-32