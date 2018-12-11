Clinton Football 2018 Stats (11 games, Playoffs Included)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Gage Gaunt 51-for-105 for 828 yards, 7 touchdowns and 8 interceptions; yards per completion 16.23

Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 36 yards

Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards

Rushing

Juan Guzman 105 carries for 756 yards and 8 touchdowns; averaging 7.2 yards per carry

(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 73-724 yards-7 TDs; averaging 9.91 yards per carry

(9 games) Holden Powell 65-490-16 TDs; 7.53 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 67-472-8 TDs; 7.15 yards per carry; 172 offensive plays for 1,300 total yards and 15 touchdowns; 7.55 yards per play

(8 games) Atrel Bryson 36-351-3 TDs; averaging 9.75 yards per carry

Austyn Brown 19-145-2 TDs; averaging 7.63 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 6-45

Zach Campbell 10-33

Tavious Jennings 11-30

Caden Powell 2-18

Zade Cisneros 2-13

Dalton Denney 1-(-1)

Tyson Miller 6-17-1 TD

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 33.9 points per game

Running Game Totals: 403 carries, 3,093 yards, 45 TDs; 7.67 team yards per carry; 281.18 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 9-240-2 TDs; 26.67 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 10-162-1 TD; 16.2 yards per catch

(8 games) Atrel Bryson 6-159-3 TDs; 26.5 yards per catch

Valek Cisneros 9-137-1 TD; 15.2 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 6-70

Zade Cisneros 4-42

Nolan Tisdale 2-23

Guzman 4-18

Simpkins 3-12

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 107 tackles, 12 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Reed Lindsey 82, 22 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Caden Powell 82, 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Zade Cisneros 54, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions

A.T. Bryson 50, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions

(9 games) Holden Powell 44, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Valek Cisneros 41, 21 TFL, 7 sacks; 1 forced fumble

Juan Guzman 38, 12 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 34, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions

Dalton Denney 33, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Gage Gaunt 32, 1 TFL, 5 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)

Austyn Brown 29, 3 TFL, 1 sack

Maliciah Scarlett 26, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

(8 games) Atrel Bryson 21, 2 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

Ty Newcomb 14

Zach Campbell 10

Andrew Roque 8, 1 TFL

Tyson Miller 8

(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL

Cesar Wandrie 5, 1 TFL

Matt Zurline 5

Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack

Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL

Tavious Jennings 4

Andre Ford 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Khyri Hood 2

Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL

Matthew Mann 1, 1 TFL

Reid Butcher 1

Shane Rice 1

Nolan Tisdale 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 11.4 points per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 33 turnovers (19interceptions, 14 fumble recoveries) in 11 games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 34-for-39 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks

Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 11-for-14 on P.A.Ts

Punting

Holden Powell 18 punts for 623; 34.61 average

Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average

Gage Gaunt 1-22

Kick Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 4 returns, 129 yards, one touchdown

DayDay Simpkins 4-95

Aaron Seabolt 2-36

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards

Gage Gaunt 3-45

Aaron Seabolt 5-32