Clinton Football 2018 Stats (10 games)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live postgame interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Gage Gaunt 48-for-99 for 766 yards, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions; yards per completion 15.95

Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 36 yards

Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards

Rushing

(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 73 carries for 724 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 9.91 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 99-692-7 TDs; averaging 6.98 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 66-472-8 TDs; 7.15 yards per carry; 165 offensive plays for 1,238 total yards and 14 touchdowns; 7.5 yards per play

(8 games) Holden Powell 57-432-15 TDs; 7.57 yards per carry

(7 games) Atrel Bryson 30-187-1 TD; averaging 6.23 yards per carry

Austyn Brown 14-50-1 TD

A.T. Bryson 6-45

Zach Campbell 10-33

Tavious Jennings 8-19

Caden Powell 2-18

Zade Cisneros 2-13

Dalton Denney 1-(-1)

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 33.9 points per game

Running Game Totals: 368 carries, 2,684 yards, 39 TDs; 7.29 team yards per carry; 268.4 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 9-240-2 TDs; 26.67 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 10-162-1 TD; 16.2 yards per catch

Valek Cisneros 8-137-1 TD; 17.12 yards per catch

(7 games) Atrel Bryson 5-113-2 TDs; 22.6 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 5-64

Zade Cisneros 4-42

Nolan Tisdale 2-23

Guzman 4-18

Simpkins 3-12

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 98, 12 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Reed Lindsey 77 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Caden Powell 72, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Zade Cisneros 52, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions

A.T. Bryson 47, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions

(8 games) Holden Powell 40, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Juan Guzman 37, 12 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery

Aaron Seabolt 32, 3 TFL, 2 interceptions

Valek Cisneros 31, 13 TFL, 3.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble

Austyn Brown 29, 3 TFL, 1 sack

Gage Gaunt 29, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)

Dalton Denney 27, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Maliciah Scarlett 24, 5TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble

(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

(7 games) Atrel Bryson 19, 2 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

Ty Newcomb 12

Zach Campbell 8

Andrew Roque 8, 1 TFL

Tyson Miller 7

(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL

Matt Zurline 5

Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack

Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL

Cesar Wandrie 4

Tavious Jennings 3

Andre Ford 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Khyri Hood 2

Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL

Reid Butcher 1

Shane Rice 1

Nolan Tisdale 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 10.5 points per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 31 turnovers (18 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries) in 10 games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 29-for-34 on P.A.Ts

Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 9-for-12 on P.A.Ts

Punting

Holden Powell 17 punts for 570; 33.5 average

Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average

Gage Gaunt 1-22

Kick Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 2 returns, 119 yards, one touchdown

DayDay Simpkins 4-95

Aaron Seabolt 2-36

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards

Gage Gaunt 3-45

Aaron Seabolt 5-32