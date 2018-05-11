Clinton Football 2018 Stats (10 games)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 48-for-99 for 766 yards, 6 touchdowns and 7 interceptions; yards per completion 15.95
Atrel Bryson 1-for-1 for 36 yards
Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards
Rushing
(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 73 carries for 724 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 9.91 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 99-692-7 TDs; averaging 6.98 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 66-472-8 TDs; 7.15 yards per carry; 165 offensive plays for 1,238 total yards and 14 touchdowns; 7.5 yards per play
(8 games) Holden Powell 57-432-15 TDs; 7.57 yards per carry
(7 games) Atrel Bryson 30-187-1 TD; averaging 6.23 yards per carry
Austyn Brown 14-50-1 TD
A.T. Bryson 6-45
Zach Campbell 10-33
Tavious Jennings 8-19
Caden Powell 2-18
Zade Cisneros 2-13
Dalton Denney 1-(-1)
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 33.9 points per game
Running Game Totals: 368 carries, 2,684 yards, 39 TDs; 7.29 team yards per carry; 268.4 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 9-240-2 TDs; 26.67 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 10-162-1 TD; 16.2 yards per catch
Valek Cisneros 8-137-1 TD; 17.12 yards per catch
(7 games) Atrel Bryson 5-113-2 TDs; 22.6 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 5-64
Zade Cisneros 4-42
Nolan Tisdale 2-23
Guzman 4-18
Simpkins 3-12
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 98, 12 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Reed Lindsey 77 tackles, 20 tackles for loss, 7 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Caden Powell 72, 8 TFL, 3 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Zade Cisneros 52, 8 TFL, 1 sack, 2 interceptions
A.T. Bryson 47, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions
(8 games) Holden Powell 40, 10 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Juan Guzman 37, 12 TFL, 1 sack, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery
Aaron Seabolt 32, 3 TFL, 2 interceptions
Valek Cisneros 31, 13 TFL, 3.5 sacks; 1 forced fumble
Austyn Brown 29, 3 TFL, 1 sack
Gage Gaunt 29, 1 TFL, 4 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)
Dalton Denney 27, 3 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Maliciah Scarlett 24, 5TFL, 1.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble
(7 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
(7 games) Atrel Bryson 19, 2 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery
Ty Newcomb 12
Zach Campbell 8
Andrew Roque 8, 1 TFL
Tyson Miller 7
(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL
Matt Zurline 5
Ruben Gutierrez 4, 2 TFL, 0.5 sack
Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL
Cesar Wandrie 4
Tavious Jennings 3
Andre Ford 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Khyri Hood 2
Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL
Reid Butcher 1
Shane Rice 1
Nolan Tisdale 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 10.5 points per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 31 turnovers (18 interceptions, 13 fumble recoveries) in 10 games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 1-for-1 on field goals; 29-for-34 on P.A.Ts
Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 9-for-12 on P.A.Ts
Punting
Holden Powell 17 punts for 570; 33.5 average
Atrel Bryson 10-300; 30-yard average
Gage Gaunt 1-22
Kick Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 2 returns, 119 yards, one touchdown
DayDay Simpkins 4-95
Aaron Seabolt 2-36
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 3 returns for 52 yards
Gage Gaunt 3-45
Aaron Seabolt 5-32