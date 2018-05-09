Clinton Football 2018 Stats (1 game)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 1-for-3 for 30 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions
Rushing
DayDay Simpkins 8 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns; averaging 12.25 yards per carry
Atrel Bryson 7-73; averaging 10.43 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 2-66-1 TD; 33 yards per carry
Holden Powell 6-48; 8 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 5-24-1 TD
Zach Campbell 3-10
Caden Powell 1-3
Tavious Jennings 1-(-1)
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 1 catch for 30 yards and one touchdown
Defense
Dalton Denney 13 tackles
Reed Lindsey 9, 1 sack
A.T. Bryson 6, 1 interception
Eddi Gonzalez 5
Austyn Brown 5
Holden Powell 5, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery
DayDay Simpkins 5
Zade Cisneros 3, 1 interception
Juan Guzman 3
Ty Newcomb 3
Valek Cisneros 2, 1 sack
Malachi Scarlett 2, 1 forced fumble
Atrel Bryson 2
Caden Powell 2
Gage Gaunt 1
Zach Campbell 1
Aaron Seabolt 1
Ryan Walters 1
Cain McDow 1 fumble recovery
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 6-for-6 on P.A.T's
Punting
Atrel Bryson 1 punt for 26 yards