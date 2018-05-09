Clinton Football 2018 Stats (1 game)

Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live post game interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.

Passing

Gage Gaunt 1-for-3 for 30 yards, one touchdown and zero interceptions

Rushing

DayDay Simpkins 8 carries for 98 yards and two touchdowns; averaging 12.25 yards per carry

Atrel Bryson 7-73; averaging 10.43 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 2-66-1 TD; 33 yards per carry

Holden Powell 6-48; 8 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 5-24-1 TD

Zach Campbell 3-10

Caden Powell 1-3

Tavious Jennings 1-(-1)

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 1 catch for 30 yards and one touchdown

Defense

Dalton Denney 13 tackles

Reed Lindsey 9, 1 sack

A.T. Bryson 6, 1 interception

Eddi Gonzalez 5

Austyn Brown 5

Holden Powell 5, 1 forced fumble, fumble recovery

DayDay Simpkins 5

Zade Cisneros 3, 1 interception

Juan Guzman 3

Ty Newcomb 3

Valek Cisneros 2, 1 sack

Malachi Scarlett 2, 1 forced fumble

Atrel Bryson 2

Caden Powell 2

Gage Gaunt 1

Zach Campbell 1

Aaron Seabolt 1

Ryan Walters 1

Cain McDow 1 fumble recovery

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 6-for-6 on P.A.T's

Punting

Atrel Bryson 1 punt for 26 yards