Clinton Football 2018 Final Stats (13 games, Playoffs Included)
Passing
Gage Gaunt 60-for-127 for 1,009 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; yards per completion 16.81
(10 games) Atrel Bryson 2-for-3 for 50 yards, 1 touchdown
Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards
Rushing
(9 games) DayDay Simpkins 104 carries for 822 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 7.9 yards per carry
Juan Guzman 112-774-9 TDs; averaging 6.9 yards per carry
(10 games) Atrel Bryson 56-593-4 TDs; averaging 10.59 yards per carry; 73 total touches 1,032 all-purpose (rushing, receiving, kick/punt returns) yards, 9 touchdowns, 14.13 yards per touch
(10 games) Holden Powell 80-573-17 TDs; 7.12 yards per carry
Gage Gaunt 84-554-9 TDs; 6.6 yards per carry; 211 offensive plays for 1,563 total yards and 19 touchdowns; 7.4 yards per play
Austyn Brown 19-145-2 TDs; averaging 7.63 yards per carry
A.T. Bryson 6-45
Zach Campbell 10-33
Tavious Jennings 11-30
Caden Powell 2-18
Zade Cisneros 2-13
Dalton Denney 1-(-1)
Tyson Miller 6-17-1 TD
Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 30.23 points per game
Running Game Totals: 493 carries, 3,616 yards, 49 TDs; 7.33 team yards per carry; 278.1 rushing yards per game
Receiving
A.T. Bryson 10-290-2 TDs; 29 yards per catch
Ty Newcomb 13-198-1 TD; 15.2 yards per catch
(10 games) Atrel Bryson 8-184-4 TDs; 23 yards per catch
Valek Cisneros 11-172-2 TDs; 15.6 yards per catch
Dalton Denney 7-105-1 TD
Zade Cisneros 4-42
Nolan Tisdale 2-23
Guzman 4-18
Simpkins 3-12
Holden Powell 1-14-1 TD
Defense
Eddi Gonzalez 124 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Caden Powell 96, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery
Reed Lindsey 90, 23 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries
Zade Cisneros 65, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions
Valek Cisneros 58, 26 TFL, 9.5 sacks; 2 forced fumbles
A.T. Bryson 56, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions
Juan Guzman 49, 15 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries
(10 games) Holden Powell 47, 11 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries
Aaron Seabolt 41, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions
Gage Gaunt 35, 1 TFL, 7 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)
Dalton Denney 33, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery
Austyn Brown 30, 4 TFL, 1 sack
Maliciah Scarlett 28, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble
(10 games) Atrel Bryson 27, 1 TFL 4 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery
(9 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery
Ty Newcomb 14
Andrew Roque 11, 1 TFL
Zach Campbell 10
Ruben Gutierrez 9, 3 TFL, 0.5 sack
Tyson Miller 8
(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL
Cesar Wandrie 5, 1 TFL
Matt Zurline 5
Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL
Tavious Jennings 4
Andre Ford 3
Khyri Hood 3
Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery
Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL
Matthew Mann 1, 1 TFL
Reid Butcher 1
Shane Rice 1
Nolan Tisdale 1
Clinton's defense has allowed just 13.1 points per game
The team (defense and special teams) has forced 39 turnovers (23 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries) in 13 games as well.
Kicking
Marco Rodriguez 2-for-2 on field goals; 41-for-47 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks
Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 11-for-14 on P.A.Ts
Punting
Holden Powell 22 punts for 765; 34.7 average
Atrel Bryson 11-337; 30.6-yard average
Gage Gaunt 1-22
Kick Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 5 returns, 195 yards, one touchdown; 39-yard average
DayDay Simpkins 4-95
Aaron Seabolt 2-36
Punt Return Leaders
Atrel Bryson 4 returns for 60 yards
Gage Gaunt 3-45
Aaron Seabolt 5-32