Clinton Football 2018 Final Stats (13 games, Playoffs Included)

Passing

Gage Gaunt 60-for-127 for 1,009 yards, 10 touchdowns and 11 interceptions; yards per completion 16.81

(10 games) Atrel Bryson 2-for-3 for 50 yards, 1 touchdown

Dalton Denney 1-for-1 for 8 yards

Rushing

(9 games) DayDay Simpkins 104 carries for 822 yards and 7 touchdowns; averaging 7.9 yards per carry

Juan Guzman 112-774-9 TDs; averaging 6.9 yards per carry

(10 games) Atrel Bryson 56-593-4 TDs; averaging 10.59 yards per carry; 73 total touches 1,032 all-purpose (rushing, receiving, kick/punt returns) yards, 9 touchdowns, 14.13 yards per touch

(10 games) Holden Powell 80-573-17 TDs; 7.12 yards per carry

Gage Gaunt 84-554-9 TDs; 6.6 yards per carry; 211 offensive plays for 1,563 total yards and 19 touchdowns; 7.4 yards per play

Austyn Brown 19-145-2 TDs; averaging 7.63 yards per carry

A.T. Bryson 6-45

Zach Campbell 10-33

Tavious Jennings 11-30

Caden Powell 2-18

Zade Cisneros 2-13

Dalton Denney 1-(-1)

Tyson Miller 6-17-1 TD

Points per game (Includes defensive and special teams scores): 30.23 points per game

Running Game Totals: 493 carries, 3,616 yards, 49 TDs; 7.33 team yards per carry; 278.1 rushing yards per game

Receiving

A.T. Bryson 10-290-2 TDs; 29 yards per catch

Ty Newcomb 13-198-1 TD; 15.2 yards per catch

(10 games) Atrel Bryson 8-184-4 TDs; 23 yards per catch

Valek Cisneros 11-172-2 TDs; 15.6 yards per catch

Dalton Denney 7-105-1 TD

Zade Cisneros 4-42

Nolan Tisdale 2-23

Guzman 4-18

Simpkins 3-12

Holden Powell 1-14-1 TD

Defense

Eddi Gonzalez 124 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Caden Powell 96, 12 TFL, 4 sacks, 1 fumble recovery

Reed Lindsey 90, 23 TFL, 8 sacks, 3 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown), 3 forced fumbles, 4 fumble recoveries

Zade Cisneros 65, 10 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 interceptions

Valek Cisneros 58, 26 TFL, 9.5 sacks; 2 forced fumbles

A.T. Bryson 56, 1 TFL, 3 interceptions

Juan Guzman 49, 15 TFL, 2 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, 2 fumble recoveries

(10 games) Holden Powell 47, 11 TFL, 1 sack, 2 forced fumbles, 3 fumble recoveries

Aaron Seabolt 41, 4 TFL, 2 interceptions

Gage Gaunt 35, 1 TFL, 7 interceptions (1 returned for a touchdown)

Dalton Denney 33, 4 TFL, 1 fumble recovery

Austyn Brown 30, 4 TFL, 1 sack

Maliciah Scarlett 28, 6 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 forced fumble

(10 games) Atrel Bryson 27, 1 TFL 4 interceptions, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery

(9 games) DayDay Simpkins 19, 2 interceptions, 1 fumble recovery

Ty Newcomb 14

Andrew Roque 11, 1 TFL

Zach Campbell 10

Ruben Gutierrez 9, 3 TFL, 0.5 sack

Tyson Miller 8

(4 games) Elijah Guzman 5, 1 TFL

Cesar Wandrie 5, 1 TFL

Matt Zurline 5

Ryan Walters 4, 1 TFL

Tavious Jennings 4

Andre Ford 3

Khyri Hood 3

Cain McDow 2, 1 fumble recovery

Bryce Isaac 2, 1 TFL

Matthew Mann 1, 1 TFL

Reid Butcher 1

Shane Rice 1

Nolan Tisdale 1

Clinton's defense has allowed just 13.1 points per game

The team (defense and special teams) has forced 39 turnovers (23 interceptions, 16 fumble recoveries) in 13 games as well.

Kicking

Marco Rodriguez 2-for-2 on field goals; 41-for-47 on P.A.Ts; 18 touchbacks

Jorge Gomez 0-for-1 on field goals; 11-for-14 on P.A.Ts

Punting

Holden Powell 22 punts for 765; 34.7 average

Atrel Bryson 11-337; 30.6-yard average

Gage Gaunt 1-22

Kick Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 5 returns, 195 yards, one touchdown; 39-yard average

DayDay Simpkins 4-95

Aaron Seabolt 2-36

Punt Return Leaders

Atrel Bryson 4 returns for 60 yards

Gage Gaunt 3-45

Aaron Seabolt 5-32