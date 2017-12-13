Clinton Basketball Stats Update (Three Games)

Through three games, the Clinton boys' basketball team sits at 2-1, and the Clinton girls' basketball team sits at 1-2. They head into the Prague Tournament Thursday off two huge wins over Seeworth. The Lady Reds earned their first win in a 88-21 rout of the Lady Eagles, while the Reds triumphed 79-60 in an offensive shootout. The stats for each team are listed below and the leaders for spot are bolded.

Boys Basketball

Conor Wyer 21.7 points per game, 7.0 rebounds per game, 1.7 assists per game, also leads all shooting categories in makes. He's hit 19-of-48 field goals, 5-of-13 threes and 22-of-25 free throws

Atrel Bryson 14.0 ppg, 3.3 apg, 3.0 rpg, 1.7 steals per game, Bryson is the efficient scorer on the team carrying a shooting line

Hunter Ochrang 10 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.0 apg

Valek Cisneros 8.7 ppg, 9.0 rpg

Tanner Davis 5.7 ppg, 1.3 apg

Gage Gaunt 4.7, 4.0 apg, 2.7 rpg, 1.3 spg

Patrick Hunter 3.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg

Jackson Cornell 3.0 ppg, 3.0 rpg

Girls Basketball

Aleisha Hester 15.3 ppg, 4.6 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.3 spg, Hester leads three of the four major categories for the Lady Reds. After receiving statewide attention as a top 100 player, she's living up to the hype.

Kayde Whitney 6.6 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.0 apg

Alivia Nelson 6 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.0 spg

Kari Adams 5 ppg, 2 rpg, 1.6 apg

Dayanarya Crenshaw 4.6 ppg, 1.3 rpg, 1.3 apg

Sharise Whitney 3.3 ppg, 5.3 rpg

Ciearra Miles 3.3 ppg, 1.3 rpg

Jessica Jefferson 3.3 ppg, 2.3 rpg