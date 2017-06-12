Clinton Basketball Stats Update (One Game)
The Clinton boys' basketball team got off to its first 1-0 start in half a decade beating Woodward 78-68 Friday at the Tornado Dome. Almost five Reds reached double figures, while shooting 46 percent from the field as a team. Prior to the boy's game, the girls fell 57-31 to 5A, No. 5 Woodward. Both teams return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a road game at Elk City.
Follow the Clinton Daily News play-by-play on Twitter @Clintondnsports. Like our Facebook page to see the live post game interview. Subscribe to The Clinton Daily News in print, online at www.clintondailynews.com or download the app.
Boys Basketball
Conor Wyer 25 points (8-of-17 shooting), 5 rebounds
Valek Cisneros 12 points (4-of-7 shooting), 7 rebounds
Atrel Bryson 12 points (4-of-4 shooting), 6 rebounds, 1 steal
Hunter Ochrang 12 points (5-of-11 shooting)
Patrick Hunter 8 points (3-of-8 shooting), 3 rebounds, 1 steal
Tanner Davis 4 points, 1 assist
Gage Gaunt 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist
Zade Cisneros 2 points, 1 steal
Jackson Cornell 1 point, 3 rebounds
Girls Basketball
Aleisha Hester 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal
Alivia Nelson 8 points, 1 rebound
Sharise Whitney 4 points, 9 rebounds
Dayanarya Crenshaw 4 points, two assists
Kari Adams 3 points,
Jessica Jefferson 2 points,1 rebound, one steal
Kayde Whitney 2 assists, one rebound
Kara Bearshield 2 rebounds