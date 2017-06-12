Clinton Basketball Stats Update (One Game)

The Clinton boys' basketball team got off to its first 1-0 start in half a decade beating Woodward 78-68 Friday at the Tornado Dome. Almost five Reds reached double figures, while shooting 46 percent from the field as a team. Prior to the boy's game, the girls fell 57-31 to 5A, No. 5 Woodward. Both teams return to action at 6:30 p.m. Friday for a road game at Elk City.

Boys Basketball

Conor Wyer 25 points (8-of-17 shooting), 5 rebounds

Valek Cisneros 12 points (4-of-7 shooting), 7 rebounds

Atrel Bryson 12 points (4-of-4 shooting), 6 rebounds, 1 steal

Hunter Ochrang 12 points (5-of-11 shooting)

Patrick Hunter 8 points (3-of-8 shooting), 3 rebounds, 1 steal

Tanner Davis 4 points, 1 assist

Gage Gaunt 2 points, 5 rebounds, 1 assist

Zade Cisneros 2 points, 1 steal

Jackson Cornell 1 point, 3 rebounds

Girls Basketball

Aleisha Hester 8 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal

Alivia Nelson 8 points, 1 rebound

Sharise Whitney 4 points, 9 rebounds

Dayanarya Crenshaw 4 points, two assists

Kari Adams 3 points,

Jessica Jefferson 2 points,1 rebound, one steal

Kayde Whitney 2 assists, one rebound

Kara Bearshield 2 rebounds